F1: Watch: Top 10 crashes you may have forgotten

Waleed Shamsi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Oct 2018, 08:19 IST

Top 10 Forgotten Crashes
Top 10 Forgotten Crashes

Formula One is the pinnacle of the racing world. Every professional racing driver dreams to reach and perform in Formula One. This league gives us an opportunity to witness the speeds which we've just heard about or read about somewhere.

Drivers driving the formula one car are highly trained and skilled drivers. Many big names such as Micheal Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Damon Hill, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Nikki Lauda and many more have proved their skills to the top level in formula one.

Many of these drivers have had rough days on tracks. Some of them lost their lives, some of them were injured which forced them to retire. Some of them were lucky enough to have the worst crash of their lives but still managed to keep themselves in one piece.

Once legendary Nikki Lauda said:

There is always a 20 percent chance that the driver will die on the track. Even though we know that we still drive as fast as we can on the track

To drive such monstrous cars is indeed a tough job. Many drivers such as Jules Bianchi lost their lives due to a crash. Many of them are lucky enough to dodge death and live to drive again on the tracks.

A lot of crashes happen on the track. We see it in every season of the Championship. Many of these crashes are lost in time and history. Many big legendary names are present on this list who managed to have a big crash and yet lived to drive again at full speeds at the next Grand Prix.

Let us have a look at these forgotten crashes:

#10 Micheal Schumacher FP2 Australia 2001:


One of the very big names in the history of Formula One, The German was about to start his 2001 season in Australia. Everything was going great until the red Ferrari lost its grip and went up into the air for a spin. With no halo for the aid, luckily the German managed to escape fatal injuries.

1 / 10 NEXT
Waleed Shamsi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Chemical Engineer at day but an automobile enthusiast for life.
