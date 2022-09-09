"An amazing role model and total dedication to a lifetime of public service"- F1 world reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The F1 world reacted to her sad passing and condolences poured into Buckingham Palace. She was the oldest active head of state in the world and the longest-serving monarch in British history. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill to Liz Truss appointed by the Queen earlier this week.
Here are some messages from drivers and teams:
"An amazing role model and total dedication to a lifetime of public service. Thank you and rest in peace, Her Majesty the Queen."
"We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
"All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth."
"Along with our British colleagues, and the F1 community, we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our condolences go to the British Royal Family at this time."
"Williams Racing joins the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which HM Queen Elizabeth II was devoted to for more than seventy years of inspirational public service"
"Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II"
Queen Elizabeth II attended the very first F1 race in 1950
Queen Elizabeth II attended the very first F1 race held at Silverstone in 1950. She was there with her father, His Royal Highness King George VI, Princess Margaret and guests Lord and Lady Mountbatten. It remains the only time a reigning monarch has attended a British motor race.
Among the 21 drivers that took the start were Prince Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh, a member of the Thai royal family, and Baron Emmanuel 'Toulo' de Graffenried, a Swiss baron.
