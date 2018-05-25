Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Fantasy F1, Monaco GP: Top Constructor & Top 5 Drivers to pick.

    Not sure who to have in your Fantasy F1 team? Check out these six picks ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

    Jamie Davies
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 20:59 IST
    Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren F1 Team in the paddock...
    A driver's line-up you should consider for the Monaco Grand Prix.

    This weekend is round six of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship and that is the Monaco Grand Prix.

    One of the most iconic race tracks in the entire history of F1, a circuit that has been part of the F1 world since the very beginning of the race series.

    It is still to this day a track that leaves many speechless and amazed by the challenges each and every driver must face.

    True racers have come out on top in Circuit de Monaco such as Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

    Monte Carlo is known for the high difficulties of overtaking due to the very small gaps between the cars and the barriers.

    This is what makes this weekend so hard to predict for all Fantasy F1 players when picking their team.

    Still unsure on who to include in your Fantasy F1 team?

    Then take a look at our SIX suggestions...

    #6 Charles Leclerc - $6.1m

    A home
    A home race for Leclerc this weekend

    To some it may look to be a big risk to include Sauber's Charles Leclerc for the Monaco Grand Prix.

    But his previous form has already started the rumours of the Monacan moving to Scuderia Ferrari in 2019.

    It maybe early days for the 19 year old, but he is already making a big impact this season especially for his team, Sauber.

    Leclerc wowed us in Azerbaijan when he secured a sixth place finish and would at the next Grand Prix snatch a point in Barcelona by finishing in tenth.

    The form is strong with this one.

    But Leclerc's home race on the weekend could be difficult as a big qualifying performance is vital to achieve another points finish on Sunday.

    Leclerc picked up 43 points in the last two races in Fantasy F1.

    He is a risky option but might provide you with the goods.

    Monaco GP Red Bull Racing F1 Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Daniel Ricciardo Fernando Alonso Net worth Fantasy Formula 1 Tips
