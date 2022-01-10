Ferrari announce new corporate structure, Mattia Binotto to reportedly continue as Sport Management head

Ferrari has announced a new corporate structure encompassing both its motorsport division, which comprises its F1 activities, and the car business. This will lead to an overhaul of the management at Maranello.

However, the new structure seems to have had little effect on the brand’s F1 operations. Mattia Binotto has been confirmed to continue in his role as the head of the Gestione Sportiva (Sports Management)—responsible for all of Maranello's motorsport operations—which he has held since 2019.

Ahmet Cir @AhmetCirF1



#ScuderiaFerrari #F1 : Ferrari released a statement regarding a new organizational structure "to seize opportunities ahead." Its not about F1 but the normal road car company. #F1: Ferrari released a statement regarding a new organizational structure "to seize opportunities ahead." Its not about F1 but the normal road car company.#ScuderiaFerrari https://t.co/lOLGAtVBGs

Originally reported by Sky Sports Italia, the new structure is expected to streamline communications, with more departmental heads reporting directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Vigna was appointed Ferrari's CEO in June 2021, replacing interim CEO John Elkann. The new organizational structure is one of the first steps in Vigna’s larger plan to diversify the iconic brand.

Vigna was quoted by Sky Sports Italia as saying:

"We want to push the boundaries further in all areas by using technology in a unique and Ferrari way. The new organization will improve our agility, essential to seize the opportunities in front of us in this fast-paced scenario. evolution".

As part of the restructure, Vigna will directly refer to various departments at Maranello, including research and development, product development, digital transformation, purchasing and quality, and more.

Ferrari wants to break their winless streak for a second consecutive season in 2022

The Scuderia failed to win a race in 2021 for only the second consecutive season in their history in F1 since the 1992 and 93 seasons. Despite solidly overtaking their eternal rivals McLaren to P3 in the constructors and scoring two pole positions in Baku and Monaco, the Scuderia failed to notch up a victory in 2021.

However, team principal Mattia Binotto says that the team is targeting at least “a few wins” in the upcoming season. In a post-season interview with Motorsport Italia, Binotto said:

“Next year we have to do better and show we are capable of winning some races. This year we didn’t win any. In 2022, for me, to be competitive means in some Grand Prix we will have to compete for the best position.”

“It’s hard to say now because we all started from a blank sheet of paper, and we are working blind. Not knowing what others are doing, we have to look at ourselves. From our side, we are putting in the maximum effort. In 2022 we are putting the priority because we know there is still something to catch up on.”

Formula 1 @F1



Simply sublime 🤩 How was this move by Lando Norris on Charles Leclerc?!Simply sublime 🤩 How was this move by Lando Norris on Charles Leclerc?! 👌Simply sublime 🤩 https://t.co/NJYXHkBVKu

Also Read Article Continues below

The Scuderia have momentum on their side, along with a fast and consistent driver line-up. If they manage to develop a good car, they could potentially end up threatening Red Bull and Mercedes for the championship.

Edited by S Chowdhury