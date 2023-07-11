Ferrari boss responds to George Russell criticism: “I can show you some action of the beginning of the season”

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur recently defended Charles Leclerc from George Russell's claims that he moved under braking during the 2023 F1 British GP.

During the race, Leclerc was being chased by Russell. While defending against the Briton, the Monagasque made some erratic movements while braking for a corner.

Right after Leclerc's move, Russell came on the radio and complained:

"If that’s not moving under braking, I don’t know what is."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, the Mercedes driver further blamed the Ferrari driver for his driving style.

Although Russell was unable to overtake Leclerc, he was not too concerned about it since he eventually finished ahead of the Monagasque after the safety car.

"Some questionable defending from Charles at points. Just couldn’t get past. It was a little bit frustrating, just didn’t quite have the edge to get past him in the corners I needed. But in the end, it didn’t really change my race. I think had I got past him earlier, I would have probably pitted even earlier, still being caught out by the safety car," Russell said.

When Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur learned about the comments made about Charles Leclerc, he defended his driver and pointed the finger back at George Russell.

He stated how the Briot too had some dangerous moments at the beginning of the season. Vasseur concluded by indirectly saying how these things keep happening in racing.

"Yeah, I can show you some action of the beginning of the season. He [Russell] did also good ones. That’s life," Vasseur said.

In the end, George Russell finished fifth, while Charles Leclerc somehow finished ninth after overtaking Carlos Sainz in the 2023 F1 British GP.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc overcame a major weakness after the Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc recently explained how he took some major steps forward to improve his tire management skills after the 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

The Ferrari driver explained how he has been moving forward and improving in several aspects of his driving and how his biggest focus has been tire management.

Leclerc said at the press conference:

"I mean, I am confident in a way that, whenever I’ve been working on something in my career, I’ve always made steps forward – and pretty quickly. And at the moment, this is probably my biggest focus: what can I do as a driver to put the tires always in the right window, coming into these conditions."

The Monagasque added:

"This is probably the factor that is over everything else, so there’s been a lot of work on that, and I am confident I did steps forward, yes."

Despite improving his tire management, Leclerc was still unable to perform well in the British GP. Of course, this dip in performance could have been due to several factors.

