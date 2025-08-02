Ferrari chairman emphasises the importance of team over individuals in rare paddock appearance

Ferrari chairman John Elkann believes that the team’s strength lies not in any single individual, but in the collective effort of everyone involved. Speaking to F1TV in an exclusive interview during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the American-born Italian addressed the importance of team principal Frédéric Vasseur and the stability within the team.

Vasseur’s contract renewal was confirmed after speculation that he might be under pressure to retain his role. The Frenchman has now signed a multi-year extension, announced ahead of the 2025 Hungarian GP. With Ferrari preparing for a new era, featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their driver lineup, internal stability has become vital in their push for championships from 2026 onwards.

Elkann emphasized the importance of re-signing Vasseur, praising the strong rapport he has built within the team and his commendable leadership so far. He reiterated that Ferrari’s past victories were the result of cohesive teamwork rather than the efforts of any one individual. According to Elkann, Vasseur’s continued presence ensures a strong foundation as the team moves forward.

Speaking to Lawrence Barretto on F1 TV, Elkann said:

“Ferrari wants to win, has won, will win, when it’s able to get everyone together. What’s important in Ferrari is not the individual, but it’s the individuals. Those individuals, when they work together, they can do incredible things. That has been very much the case in Formula 1. We all remember when we were victorious, and we were victorious because there was a very strong sense that incredible individuals – from our engineers, our mechanics, our pilots, our team principal – were really individuals that worked together. So it’s not about the individual, but it’s about the collective effort of great individuals who can achieve even more together.”

“The reality is that from the basis of these years, we all want to build more, and we know that, in Formula 1, times are such that what you really need is engagement, trust, and make sure that the time is there with you. The natural evolution of the relationship with Fred, that has been a very strong relationship and one that you can feel, and it’s palpable in Ferrari, just the importance of how stability makes a big impact on results. That’s really what we all want.”

John Elkann believes 2025 has been a ‘rough’ season for Ferrari

Ferrari F1 team chairman John Elkann believes that the 2025 season has been a challenging one for the team. Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Elkann explained that he flew down to the race venue as it provided a timely opportunity to reflect on the first half of the year.

Despite the difficult start, he believes it has laid a solid foundation for the remainder of the season and the 2026 campaign. Elkann added that the upcoming summer break will serve to re-energise the team, allowing them to return stronger for the second half of the season.

Speaking to F1TV in an exclusive interview, the Ferrari CEO said:

“We’ve had a rough season, and that is why it is really important to ensure that we end well and we start the second half very strong and full of energy”

He added:

“It’s the last race of the first part of the season, so it’s a good moment to be here with the team. It’s a good moment to reflect on what has been a hard start and, more importantly, just put the right foundations forward for the second part of the season, and really make sure that everyone goes energised to have a good break, which is needed, and really come back strong in the Netherlands.”

Ferrari are yet to win a race in 2025 but currently sit second in the Constructors’ Championship with 248 points. However, they remain 268 points behind McLaren, who lead the standings. Charles Leclerc is fifth in the Drivers’ Championship with 139 points, while Lewis Hamilton sits sixth with 109 points. While the Monegasque has secured a few podium finishes, the seven-time world champion has struggled in his debut season with the team and is yet to claim a race win or podium. The 40-year-old’s only victory so far came in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier in the season.

Ferrari’s campaign has been hindered by persistent performance issues, and both drivers have admitted that the team’s trajectory may remain unchanged for the rest of the season, as focus gradually shifts toward the 2026 project.

