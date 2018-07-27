Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ferrari, Haas, and Sauber to run black stripes at Hungarian GP as a tribute to Marchionne

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Feature
106   //    27 Jul 2018, 12:01 IST

Black
Black Stripe on Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari - Hungarian Grand Prix 2018

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and its customer teams Haas and Sauber will run black stripes on their cars during the Hungarian Grand Prix paying a tribute to late Sergio Marchionne.

The Ex- Ferrari chairman and CEO died at the age of 66 on 25 July 2018. Marchionne attended last year’s race at the Hungaroring at which Ferrari locked out the front of the grid. Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished first and second in the Grand Prix for Ferrari.

Marchionne had been very instrumental in Ferrari's Formula One success over the years and was a big supporter of the sport himself.

The Ferrari team has also confirmed Marchionne’s funeral will be a private affair for his family members and close associates.

Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas paid tribute to Marchionne, who he said had been supportive of his the Haas since it came into F1 two years ago.

“First of all my condolences to the family of Mr. Marchionne,” said Steiner. “He was a great supporter of Formula 1. He was always there for us when we needed him. He was a great guy for the whole industry and it’s sad his passing.

“Everybody wants to [do well this weekend] because he was a big factor of this sport,” Steiner added. “Even if he was not seen because he was not a public man, he was behind the scenes. He was a big guy in the sport.”

Ferrari will be thinking of the best possible result at Hungary as the power unit of the team is one of the best in Formula One today and Vettel will be looking to defend his win at the Hungaroring after a disappointing German Grand Prix.

The tribute can only get better if the red cars manage to pull off a 1-2 again.


Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Hungarian Grand Prix Scuderia Ferrari Haas F1 Team Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
