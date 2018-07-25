Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Black day in F1 as ex-Ferrari boss Marchionne dies following illness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    25 Jul 2018, 17:11 IST

Sergio Marchionne - cropped
Former Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne

Former Ferrari chief executive and chairman Sergio Marchionne has died.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced on Saturday that Marchionne, 66, had stepped down from his roles due to complications after recent surgery.

And the Italian passed away on Wednesday, John Elkann, his replacement as chairman, confirmed.

"Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," he said in a statement.

All at McLaren are saddened to hear that Sergio Marchionne has passed away. Our respects and condolences to his family and the whole @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/dpBo3SxHlx
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 25, 2018

<script></script>

Marchionne was credited with returning Ferrari to one of the leading teams in motorsport and Formula One chairman and CEO Chase Carey described him as “both a leader and a friend”.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sergio Marchionne,” he said. “He was a great leader of not just Formula 1 and the automobile world, but the business world overall.

“He led with great passion, energy and insight, and inspired all around him. His contributions to Formula 1 are immeasurable.

"He was also a true friend to all of us and he will be deeply missed. At this difficult time we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

