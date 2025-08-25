Oscar Piastri comments on “interesting dynamic” with Lando Norris

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been battling each other and trading wins since the start of the season, as the Papaya team has come out as the dominant force. Amid the title contention against his teammate, Piastri came out and detailed the interesting dynamic with Norris.

Two McLaren teammates battling for the F1 title haven't usually gone well for the relationship shared by the two drivers. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's title battle in 2007 ended on a sour note, as well as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s battle in the late 80s ended on a similar note.

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri going head-to-head for the 2025 title, questions over the duo's relationship have been raised. The two McLaren drivers collided at the Canadian GP earlier this year as Norris tried to make an overtake on the Australian, which ended with the Briton retiring from the race.

However, Norris instantly came out and took full responsibility for the crash and apologized to both the team and Piastri. 14 races into the season, while there have been close moments on the track, there doesn't seem to be any strain in the McLaren drivers’ relationship.

Oscar Piastri spoke with F1, with the summer break soon coming to an end, and detailed the dynamic with Lando Norris. The Australian said,

“It's an interesting dynamic, I think. I think we both feel there's not really any tension. Well, there's not any tension at all, really. I think we get on very well.” (via F1)

"Once we get on track, then the business starts and we're both very determined to try and win and try and get as many points as we can. There's definitely kind of two sides to it but if there's tension in wanting to beat each other, it never spills out off the track, which I think is a nice thing. It is an interesting dynamic in how it kind of changes and flows. We've always gotten on well, so I don't think that'll change,” added Piastri

Oscar Piastri “not concerned” about Lando Norris catching up as F1 approaches the business end of the season

Lando Norris won the 2025 Hungarian GP and reduced the gap to Oscar Piastri to just 9 points going into the summer break. The two McLaren drivers have been pretty equal in terms of pace and performance, with Piastri having 6 wins and 12 podiums, whereas Norris has 5 wins and 12 podiums.

When questioned whether Norris' catching up has fazed Oscar Piastri in any way, the Australian replied,

“I'm not concerned at all. The pace for the first half of the year has been very, very strong, and I think the last few races as well have been very good. I feel like I've driven a lot of strong races, and it's been very tightly fought. So, I expect more of the same after the break.”

As the summer break comes to an end, the Dutch GP is on the horizon, and just 10 races left in the season, it's either driver's title at the moment.

