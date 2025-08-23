4x F1 race winner named Max Verstappen's replacement as Montoya urges Red Bull to 'break' Williams contract

Max Verstappen has committed to drive for Red Bull in the 2026 F1 season, but there's nothing to say he'd continue with the team after that, despite having a contract until 2028. As the uncertainty looms, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has urged the Laurent Mekies-led team to snatch a four-time Grand Prix winner from a rival team as the four-time champion's replacement.

Verstappen's future with Red Bull has been under the scanner ever since the Christian Horner scandal in early 2024 deepened rifts within the team. In 2025, team performance has worsened, and the Dutchman no longer seems to be in contention for race wins.

Where Red Bull stands in the pecking order after the 2026 regulations reset will most likely determine the life of this partnership. Juan Pablo Montoya spoke about the unfavorable outcome and possible moves for Red Bull and Max Verstappen upon parting ways.

"When Max Verstappen comes out, maybe next year, and says I'm free, how many teams are really gonna be open to taking him? McLaren are out of the picture. Ferrari? Maybe. I think Carlos Sainz could go back to Ferrari, but he would also be great for Red Bull. Red Bull needs experience," the Colombian said via Mirror.

Montoya emphasized how Carlos Sainz would be the perfect replacement for Verstappen. Moreover, he urged Red Bull to jump at the first chance to sign the Williams driver.

"If Max says he's leaving, who are you going to bring in? Another rookie? And you're then going to end up with four rookies in two struggling teams? I would have taken Carlos in a heartbeat. Red Bull should go for Carlos and break his contract and take him out of Williams."

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen were part of the Red Bull junior academy. Both drivers raced for Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) and were teammates in 2015 and 2016. The latter year turned out to be a breakout for the Dutchman, earning him a promotion to the senior team, while the Spaniard was loaned to Renault towards the end of 2017, where he found a new home.

Verstappen created F1 history with RBR, while Sainz stumbled through two teams before finding success with Ferrari. Unfortunately, his first year with Williams has been lackluster, with only 16 points going into the summer break.

Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen can "reconsider" his decision to stay with Red Bull

Max Verstappen with Helmut Marko at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko recently indicated that Max Verstappen's stay with Red Bull has effectively turned into a one-year commitment with an option for more. In an interview with F1-Insider, he shared that the 27-year-old could "reconsider" his stay at Red Bull depending on their 2026 performance.

Explaining the unknowns going into the new era, Marko said:

"No one knows what the situation will look like in 2026. On the engine side, Mercedes declare themselves the class leader, but there is no proof. On the chassis side, you don’t know whether someone will hit the jackpot. So there is a lot of uncertainty, and purely from his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, look at all of this. And if perhaps we are not competitive next year, then reconsider his decision."

The 82-year-old then emphasized how much Red Bull values the four-time F1 champion, adding:

"Max is a very important part of our team. He has achieved his successes with Red Bull Racing. In his F1 career he has only ever driven Red Bull cars, and beyond his driving potential, he is simply a very important family member for us."

Max Verstappen stands third in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship after 14 races of 24. F1 will most likely crown a new champion this year in one of the McLaren drivers.

