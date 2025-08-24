Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson flaunts toned abs in a gym selfie in an all-white attire

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, took to Instagram to share a gym selfie on Sunday, flaunting her toned abs. The Scottish model could be seen wearing an all-white attire as she sweats it out in the gym.

Ad

Amid the F1 summer break, Carlos Sainz has been spotted enjoying his time off alongside family and friends. He has been joined by his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, as the Williams F1 driver enjoys his vacation on a yacht in the water.

On Sunday, Sainz's girlfriend also shared a gym selfie via her Instagram story, in which she could be seen wearing an all-white workout outfit as she flaunted her impressive physique.

Ad

Trending

Screen grab from Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@iamrebeccad]

Donaldson was spotted supporting boyfriend Carlos Sainz at the most recent race of the 2025 F1 season, the Hungarian GP. The event was the last race before the summer break kicked off.

Ad

The Spaniard did not have a fun time out at the Hungaroring, finishing the race in P14 after having started from 13th. Sainz has had a poor run of form in the last few races, having last secured a top 10 finish at the Canadian GP, all the way back in June.

The 30-year-old has struggled to perform consistently at his new team in 2025, even though the driver claims to have settled in well at Grove. The results have also been affected by the poor FW47's poor reliability this season.

Ad

Sainz has also been outperformed by teammate Alex Albon, who many fans and experts felt he would be able to beat this season. The Thai driver has featured consistently in the top 10 this season and sits eighth in the drivers' standings after 14 rounds.

Carlos Sainz reflects on the 2025 season at the halfway stage

Carlos Sainz after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has claimed that the 2025 season has been a roller coaster ride up until the halfway point in the year. The driver explained how he has been left "extremely frustrated" as he has been unable to deliver consistent results.

Ad

Summing up the first half of the season, Sainz told the media how the year has been full of "highs and lows".

"It's a difficult question to write in a report card, but I would say it's been with some highs and lows. Extremely frustrating because I feel like I’ve had a lot of pace in the car," said Sainz. [via RacingNews365]

Ad

"I've adapted to the team quickly. Right from the beginning, I felt with good speed in the car, but it’s been very difficult to put two results together through the whole first half of the season," he added.

Sainz also claimed that he had been unlucky throughout the season. The driver explained how many potential good performances turned into bad ones due to reliability issues, accidents, or general bad luck.

The former Ferrari man will now be hoping for a change of fortunes as the second half of the 2025 season kicks off with the Dutch GP on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More