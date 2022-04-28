Ferrari reserve driver Robert Schwartzman to complete testing under Israeli flag

Ferrari reserve driver Robert Schwartzman will complete his testing duties under an Israeli flag. The Russian driver has been part of Ferrari's driver academy, and as part of the academy, he had the opportunity to take part in two free practice sessions throughout the season.

However, because of the current sanctions in place, Russian drivers cannot take part in FIA's events. Hence, Robert Shwartzman, who has an Israeli passport as well because he was born in that country, will race under that flag.

Talking about the situation, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto revealed that Robert was Ferrari's test driver and he will remain spo and if there were any opportunities that might arise in the future, the Italian unit will let him drive as well.

"He was in agreement as well with Russian companies that he interrupted his, let me say, any agreement he got with those companies. Robert is still our test driver and he will remain that. If we will have in the future any opportunities to let him drive, we will probably let him drive.”

Robert Schwartzman has an impressive record in the junior categories. The Russian driver was the F3 champion in 2019 before he ended his two F2 seasons as 4th behind Mick Schumacher and runner-up behind Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back in the Miami GP

The Italian squad has made a strong start to the season. The team has picked up wins in two out of the four races this season and is currently leading the constructors' championship with 124 points on the board as compared to 113 points for Red Bull.

The lead driver for the team, Charles Leclerc, is also leading the championship with a whopping advantage of 29 points over his main rival Max Verstappen. Ferrari will be looking to make a comeback at the Miami GP after a rather underwhelming result in Imola.

At the Imola GP, Max Verstappen made a perfect score by winning the sprint race, then winning the race as well as notching up the fastest lap. Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull 1-2 for the team, while for the Italian squad it was a disappointing race with Carlos Sainz crashing out and Leclerc spinning off from P3 and then finishing P6. The team will be raring to make comeback in the Miami GP.

