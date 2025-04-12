FIA issues statement after F1's return to V10s discussed with key shareholders

FIA has released a formal statement addressing its high-level meeting with F1 teams, manufacturers, and key stakeholders in Bahrain, which sparked interest over a potential future return to naturally aspirated engines like the iconic V10s. While nostalgia and fan sentiment continue to push for a louder, more visceral F1 experience, the governing body reaffirmed its commitment to the 2026 power unit regulations — which include hybrid V6 engines and a focus on 100% sustainable fuels.

Ad

An FIA representative told Sportskeeda that the atmosphere during the meeting was ‘positive and productive,' with teams willing to set aside political differences to prioritize the sport’s long-term interests. The primary agenda revolved around finalizing and refining aspects of the 2026 regulations, though broader topics, including the feasibility of naturally aspirated engines in the distant future, were also discussed.

The return of V8 or V10 engines has been a growing topic among fans and drivers alike, who long for the visceral sound and raw performance of F1’s past eras. However, some resistance exists among current manufacturers, particularly those who joined F1 under the premise of developing hybrid technology. With significant R&D already poured into the 2026 ruleset, there’s a firm commitment to following through with the hybrid model — at least in the short term.

Ad

Trending

That said, FIA and F1 teams are open to exploring ideas that strike a balance between technical innovation, entertainment value, and environmental responsibility. One such concept discussed involved pairing naturally aspirated engines with fully sustainable fuels, provided a level of electrification is retained in the future engine architecture.

For now, the 2026 hybrid roadmap remains intact, but the door appears to be ajar for a potential return to high-revving, noisier engines, should technology and sustainability targets allow for it in the longer term. Announcing the discussion points of the meeting, the FIA statement read:

Ad

“Reducing costs of research and development of F1 powertrains. Building resilience against the fluctuations of the global economy. Reducing the complexity of Formula 1 Power Units. Considerations on sustainability, weight reduction in relation to safety, performance, road car relevance, sound and audience appeal. It is always the FIA’s intention to take a decision on future engine regulations in consultation with all stakeholders to agree a way forward.”

Ad

On the conclusions drawn from the meeting, the FIA statement added:

“All parties are committed to the 2026 regulations and look forward to the prospect of exciting racing. All parties agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport. A level of electrification will always be part of any future considerations. The use of sustainable fuel will be an imperative. Consideration will be given to adjustments on financial regulations relating to Power Units as part of broader cost reductions. Policing of those regulations will be a priority.”

Ad

“Whichever engine roadmap is decided upon, the FIA is supportive of the teams and PU manufacturers in ensuring containment of costs of R&D expenditure, taking account of environmental considerations and acting in the best interests of the sport and the fans.”

Sauber and McLaren F1 team principals assert that the teams are working collaboratively on sharing the future direction of the sport

Sauber F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella have spoken positively about the recent discussions with the FIA in Bahrain regarding the sport’s future direction, particularly around the 2026 engine regulations and beyond. Echoing the sentiment of unity, both team bosses emphasized the importance of collaboration and placing the long-term health of Formula 1 at the core of all decisions.

Ad

Wheatley highlighted that Audi, who will officially take over the Sauber entry in 2026, is fully aligned with the sport’s vision. The German manufacturer is committed to an efficient power unit concept that blends advanced hybrid technology with 100% sustainable fuels, a foundation that aligns with F1’s push toward environmental responsibility without compromising performance.

Stella reinforced the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the sport, stressing that all stakeholders, from teams to FIA and commercial rights holders, must continue working together to shape a future that is both exciting and sustainable. He described the tone of the Bahrain meeting as “encouraging,” with a willingness from all parties to put aside individual agendas and focus on what’s best for F1.

Ad

Both team representatives agreed that while the current course for 2026 is set, the sport must remain open to evolution, balancing technical innovation with fan engagement and ensuring that F1’s DNA remains intact.

Commenting on the meetings and discussions held between F1 teams and stakeholders in Bahrain, Wheatley spoke at the press conference in Bahrain, saying:

“What I would say, because the whole subject is being discussed at the moment, is that there was, I think, a very open and productive and collaborative discussion today with all the major stakeholders. From what I understand, it’s got the best interests of Formula 1 at heart. That was the basis of the entire conversation, and the feedback I’ve had was very encouraging."

Ad

"What I would say just talking about 2026 is that Audi is very clear about its position. The reason they’ve got involved in the sport is the excitement around the three pillars that we see as really important – the first one being a highly efficient engine, the second one being an advanced hybrid system, and of course, sustainable fuels being the bedrock of that.”

Ad

Further adding to the conversation, the McLaren team principal added:

“When we talk about future regulations – we haven’t even started 2026, and we are already talking about something else. I would like to invoke a sense of responsibility by all the stakeholders, because we are here to protect the interests of the sport. I wouldn’t want us to undermine what could be actually successful regulations. They may need some tuning and adjustments – but that’s what we are here for. Let’s define exactly the technical challenge and resolve it. Let’s all work collaboratively toward the interest of the sport, which comes when we have a good product. I think we can have a good product in 2026.”

Ad

As it stands, the 2026 F1 regulations are set to undergo only minor tweaks and refinements, with the core framework remaining intact. The FIA and teams agree that maintaining the sport’s relevance to current automotive industry trends is crucial — not only to retain the interest of existing manufacturers but also to attract new entrants.

The debate surrounding engine architecture has intensified, particularly with calls from drivers and fans to bring back the more visceral V8 or V10 power units. There have also been discussions around the possibility of adopting naturally aspirated V6 engines. However, FIA’s recent statement from the Bahrain meeting clarified that while all options are being explored, any future direction will be chosen carefully, with a strong emphasis on balancing the technological relevance, sustainability goals, and fan appeal of the sport.

Ultimately, the regulatory body reaffirmed its commitment to 100% sustainable fuels and the inclusion of some level of electrification, suggesting that hybrid technology will continue to be a central pillar of Formula 1’s engine roadmap beyond 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More