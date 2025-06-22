"Final score was 109-109": When Fernando Alonso was questioned who was better between him and Lewis Hamilton

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso previously claimed that it was difficult to compare him to Lewis Hamilton, but concluded that it was 109-109 when they both drove the same race. The Spanish driver has been racing in the sport for over two decades and has won two championships during his time in the sport.

He is often considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time despite failing to secure a race win since 2013. Alonso's career has been interlinked with Hamilton's, given that the two drivers are the best of their generation and are often compared against each other.

During his appearance on the WTF1 podcast in early 2021, Fernando Alonso was asked if he was a better driver than Lewis Hamilton, to which he replied:

"It's difficult to compare times and difficult to compare drivers in the same time because you need to have all the things and all the ingredients together to have an answer or a fair answer. It's true that having the same car and the same thing in one year is a good opportunity to compare drivers, and the final score was 109- 109 in terms of points, so that's already one answer.

"It's true that it was his rookie year, and it was not my rookie year. At the same time, I can say that it was a change for Bridgestone, like the GP2 tire at that time, compared to the Michelin. The Bridgestone that we were running in the past, so my first three or four races and all my winter tests were a very compromised for tire, and I had to re-adapt a lot of things on my style. You know, 109 -109 I'm happy," Alonso said.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were teammates for just one year at McLaren in 2007 and finished with the same amount of points and missed the championship by a single point.

Lewis Hamilton recalls the moment when he and Fernando Alonso got "equal chance"

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it was during the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix that he and his then teammate Fernando Alonso at McLaren got "equal opportunity" with similar fuel loads.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected:

"I remember arguing after Monaco that I wanted equal opportunity and equal chance, and they gave us equal fuel. Then I out-qualified him and won the race. It was one of those moments where you really have to listen to your intuition."

Lewis Hamilton went on to win the Canadian GP, which was his first victory in the sport, while Fernando Alonso finished in P7. The Spaniard left the British team at the end of the year to rejoin Renault and has not competed with Hamilton in the same machinery since.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More