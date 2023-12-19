Former Ferrari junior driver could have flourished in F1 under Red Bull's tutelage, according to former Formula 1 supremo

Former Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher could have flourished in F1 if he was under Red Bull's tutelage. That's the view of former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. The young German came to the sport on the back of winning championships in Formula 2 and Formula 3. In the eyes of many, he was someone who would have the spotlight on him.

Especially since he is the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, there has been a keen interest in Mick Schumacher right from the very first race. His two-year stint at Haas was not as fruitful as it could have been. As a result, he was dropped for a more experienced Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 F1 season. Thus the former Ferrari junior left the Ferrari academy.

He's now under Toto Wolff's tutelage at Mercedes and will be driving in WEC for Alpine. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone feels that if Mick was under Red Bull's tutelage, he would have had a better chance to grow and show what he's capable of. Ecclestone told FormulaPassion:

"At Red Bull, for example, he would have been understood better and they would have helped and guided him upwards. Now he has to fight, he has to keep fighting and show that he is still capable of providing good performances."

Ecclestone also suggested that Mick now needs to forget his name and focus on luring the teams with his performance. He said:

"We hope the F1 teams will see him again. He should forget his name and grow as a person and not the other way around, that he is looking for someone who takes him for his name."

Red Bull's junior academy has produced some impressive talent

Red Bull's junior academy is not the one to give talent enough time to establish itself. Having said that, the approach seems to have changed in the last few years. Yuki Tsunoda has been part of the team for three years now and has been given enough opportunities to flourish and show what he's capable of.

Red Bull's academy has produced some impressive talent over the years. Sebastian Vettel was the first breakout star for the academy. He has been followed by Daniel Ricciardo, another major success, and since then, there have been a few, including Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon.

The biggest name to make his way through the academy has been Max Verstappen, who has now taken over the sport as the benchmark on the F1 grid.