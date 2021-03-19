Formula 1 2021 Team Preview: Haas

Haas is in for a tough season in Formula 1 after the team openly spoke about shifting its focus to the 2022 season. After making a sensational debut in 2016, the team has gone downhill ever since. Their management has been unable to arrest the slide. There are a few positives for Haas as they welcome two rookies to their squad, including the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, Mick.

Team: Haas

Strengths

It's difficult to look for positives in a team that has openly given up on the 2021 season, hoping to be competitive in 2022. The biggest positive for Haas is their new driver pairing of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

The team has injected itself with fresh blood after Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen failed to deliver results.

Weaknesses

The biggest challenge for Haas is to figure out the reasons for their quick regression. The team had the fourth-fastest car on the grid in 2018 but soon became a backmarker from 2019 onwards.

Haas has struggled to understand their car, which loses or gains performance severely depending on track conditions.

It makes sense for the team to give up on the current regulation cycle to focus on 2022. The team needs to take a closer look at their business model and their partnership with Ferrari. For Haas, the entire 2021 season could be considered a test for 2022. This allows the team to streamline their processes and fix any management issues hampering the team.

Drivers

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher (R) will make his Formula 1 debut with Haas. Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

The iconic "MSC" initials are back on the grid, this time with Mick Schumacher. Mick will make his Formula 1 debut this season and will look to hit the ground running, although the reigning Formula 2 champion has a reputation for bad debut years.

It could be argued that Alfa Romeo presented a better opportunity for the youngster to compete. However, at Haas he can take his first steps in the series without the pressure to perform immediately. This could be beneficial for the young German, who has historically struggled in the first season of any series he has raced in.

Nikita Mazepin

The young Russian has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Mazepin needs to be prepared for a media backlash when the season kicks off. It would be better for Mazepin to do his talking on the track

Pre-season test days ended with my Sunday afternoon session on @BAH_Int_Circuit. Thank you @HaasF1Team for all your efforts and input and let’s keep it up – first season race is here in Bahrain in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/4sTbNLh98m — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) March 14, 2021

Mazepin's image has taken a hit without the Russian suiting up for a Formula 1 race so far. A video uploaded to his Instagram story showed the Russian sexually harassing a woman in his car. Mazepin has since apologized for the event and vowed to never repeat his actions.

Mazepin will look to change his media perception by consistently beating his teammate this season.

Pre-season test form guide

Haas had a solid pre-season test. The team has gained back lost power from last year with their upgraded Ferrari engine. Haas did not suffer any reliability issues either. However, it's evident that the car lacks pace.

It will take a miracle for Haas to win points this season.

2021 Formula 1 season predictions

By opting to focus solely on the 2022 season, Haas has already prepared itself for a tough 2021. The car will not go through any development during the season so it will not be a surprise to see Haas languishing at the bottom of the pecking order from the start of the season.