Formula 1 2021 team preview: McLaren

McLaren come into the 2021 season with a new driver, and more importantly, a new engine powering their car. The Woking-based team finished third last season and will look to consolidate on their impressive performance.

Team: McLaren

Strengths

McLaren's recent resurgence is a result of Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl's involvement with the team. The team has taken considerable strides in recent seasons. The team scored 30 points and finished ninth in the standings in 2017. The team has shown steady improvement since, finishing last season in third with 202 points. McLaren will look to take the next step this season, which is to fight for podiums and wins consistently.

It comes as no surprise that McLaren's struggles were made easier after the team switched from Honda to a Renault power unit. The team now boasts a Mercedes engine, the best power unit on the grid.

Andreas Seidl's inclusion has helped the team get back to its feet. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Lando Norris hit the ground running at McLaren. In addition to being a skilled driver, the young Brit is a fan-favorite. Coupled with Daniel Ricciardo, the team boasts two fast and affable drivers. The drivers represent the cultural change that has taken place at McLaren.

The work environment at Woking has been a key ingredient in McLaren's recent success. The team was rejuvenated after Fernando Alonso left. Lando Norris' arrival was a fresh ray of hope for the team, and it showed as McLaren looked fresh, easy-going and optimistic. Workspace culture cannot be underrated, and McLaren will hope that it continues to maintain a pressure-free environment.

Weaknesses

Consistency has been a major point of weakness for McLaren. The team only finished third in the constructors' championship in 2020 because Racing Point had points deducted. McLaren struggled on multiple race weekends where other midfield cars looked overwhelmingly superior.

If McLaren want to keep their place in the pecking order, the team needs to consistently fight for podiums every race weekend.

Drivers

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo would be a valuable addition to the team. Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images.

McLaren signed Daniel Ricciardo following Sainz's departure to Ferrari. The Australian joins the team as one of the best drivers on the grid. Ricciardo is known for being a late-breaker and the best overtaker in the paddock. The team has certainly upgraded in this area. Carlos Sainz has been a great servant to McLaren, but Ricciardo brings more experience and, importantly, multiple race wins under his belt.

Daniel Ricciardo beat Max Verstappen in each of his seasons at Red Bull. The Australian also beat four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in his debut season with the team in 2014.

The Australian will relish the challenge presented at McLaren. The team has steadily improved every season, which suggests they could fight for wins this season. Ricciardo's experience in these situations, combined with his lethal overtaking abilities, make him the perfect driver for McLaren.

Lando Norris

Ticking all the right boxes pic.twitter.com/5rtAKNUTLm — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 14, 2021

Lando Norris has to be considered a breath of fresh air in the paddock. The young Brit is outspoken, vibrant and humble. However, Norris's ability behind the wheel is what has made him an integral part of McLaren.

Although he shares a cordial relationship with his teammate, Lando Norris will look to put his skills to the test against one of the best Formula 1 has to offer in Daniel Ricciardo.

Pre-season Test Form Guide

McLaren had a positive pre-season test. The car displayed reliability and was only second to Red Bull during performance runs. The team's diffuser has also caused controversy on the grid. Opposing teams have questioned the legality of McLaren's new solution.

For now, McLaren seems to be the leader of the midfield pack. They remain a clear step behind Red Bull and with Mercedes expected to get their act together before the start of the season, McLaren could be the third-fastest team on the grid.

2021 Formula 1 season predictions

McLaren should treat this season as a stepping stone to bigger things in the future. A good performance in 2021 can set the stage for a solid team foundation before the regulations change in 2022. McLaren possess all the required ingredients to take the next step. They have a highly competitive driver lineup, the best engine in the field and a healthy work environment.

These factors suggest that McLaren is a prime contender to finish third in the constructors' championship this season.