Today's F1 rumours including Fernando Alonso considering to quit the sport.

Could Alonso be on his way out of F1?

Fernando Alonso is apparently 'not happy' according to double world rally champion Carlos Sainz Snr and might leave F1 at the end of the season. F1Today.net

However, Alonso may say goodbye to Formula 1 but may look to switch to the IndyCar race series next year and stick with McLaren. The British team are considering entering IndyCar with the Spaniard next year. Alonso entered last year's Indy 500 but only to retire from the race after his common issue of the Honda engine.

Kubica to Toro Rosso?

The Williams crisis continues as their reserve driver Robert Kubica is now linked to joining Toro Rosso. Brendon Hartley has been struggling this year at Toro Rosso and may have to leave his seat a lot sooner than expected.

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has come out and said his team have already 'missed out on 65 points' this year. Daniel Ricciardo sealed the team's second victory of 2018 at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday but Horner is looking at what could have been a better campaign so far this year.

Also at Red Bull, the team are to pick put their priorities on their engine deal for 2019 instead of focusing on Daniel Ricciardo's future with the Milton Keynes team. The four time constructors' champions are currently having to pick between Renault and Honda for next season's engine.

Ricciardo has been warned by Red Bull's advisor Dr Helmut Marko on joining either Ferrari or Mercedes for 2019. Marko's warning to the Australian is being placed as the number two driver for Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel.

The constructors' championship leaders Mercedes have admitted their fears for hypersoft tyres at the next race and that is the Canadian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton struggled for pace in the previous race in Monaco and ended up finishing third. Pit Pass

Hamilton takes time out to meet a young fan

And to wrap up today's F1 gossip, Lewis Hamilton granted a special wish to a young fan. Eight year old Oscar Lynch was welcomed into the Mercedes garage by the four time world champion himself. Oscar was born with spinal scoliosis and has had to undergo several operations in order to try and straighten his spine. Oscar's Mum, Hannah, said "It was a truly amazing experience." F1i

