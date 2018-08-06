Formula One: Top 7 driver Bans

F1- Driver bans. Image source- wiki

Formula One, widely known as F1, is the most superior segment of automobile racing defined by FIA, the Motorsport governing body. Formula One cars are the fastest single seated cars on the planet. The best of the automobile manufacturers- Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Renault, Jaguar, and Mercedes, to name a few- take pride in association with the sport. It is a sport associated with speed, thrill, adrenaline rush, cutting-edge technology, glamour and much more. When drivers make it to the podium, the real celebration takes on and the race weekend festivities are a treat to every fan. It is every driver's dream to break previously set records during their F1 career. It has always been an extremely fancy and enthralling sport to watch. Keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats, it has always brought moments to rejoice but what when it takes an ugly turn?

Along with all the action that comes in with the exciting races, there lies an equally dark side. There have been instances more than often when drivers face ban and penalties due to their indulgence into inappropriate driving practices or action.

There are times when drivers are involved in a collision or unethical tactics on tracks and sometimes they are unable to see the black flag waved to them and it ultimately leads to their ban for the coming events. Sometimes drivers are subjected to severe penalties depending on the event, they are involved in. Here we have the list of Top seven driver bans:

#7 Mika Hakkinen

At the 1994 British GP, Mika Hakkinen was involved in a crash with Jordan's Rubens Barrichello and therefore received one race ban. FIA was forced to imply the ban on Hakkinen because Schumacher was harshly punished in the same race but many questioned whether Hakkinen was really at fault or not!

Mika Pauli Hakkinen who is nicknamed as "Flying Finn" is a former Finnish professional driver who bagged F1 World Championship Titles with McLaren in the year 1998 and 1999 consecutively. He is often called as one of the best drivers in history of F1.

