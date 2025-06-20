Gabriel Bortoleto's girlfriend: 4 things to know about Isabella Bernardini

Gabriel Bortoleto continues to establish himself as one of the finest prodigies in motorsports, especially since stepping up to the Formula 1 grid for the 2025 season. The Brazilian ace had already captured attention during his junior career, winning both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships in his rookie campaigns.

Now racing with Kick Sauber in F1, Bortoleto’s on-track performances have kept him firmly in the spotlight. But with growing fame also comes increased interest in his life away from the circuit, particularly his romantic life, which he occasionally shares glimpses of on social media.

As is often the case, the glitz and glamour of Formula 1 are matched by the intrigue surrounding the drivers' partners. While some drivers opt to date high-profile celebrities and influencers, others like Gabriel Bortoleto prefer a more low-key approach.

Trending

The 20-year-old rookie is currently in a relationship with Isabella Bernardini, who is fast becoming a familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock. Though she keeps a relatively low profile, her increasingly frequent appearances alongside Bortoleto have triggered growing curiosity among fans eager to know more about her.

Unlike many other Formula 1 partners who are well-known public figures, Isabella remains somewhat of a mystery. With that in mind, we take a closer look at four things to know about the woman supporting Gabriel Bortoleto as he forges his path in F1.

#4 A Brazilian with a growing social media presence

Isabella Bernardini, like Gabriel Bortoleto, hails from Brazil. Unlike several partners of other Formula 1 stars, she has little presence across social media. Her Instagram, which Bortoleto sometimes tags in his posts, boasts just over 2,500 followers—a stark contrast to her partner, who boasts over a million followers on his Instagram.

#3 A computer science student in the Netherlands

While Bortoleto continues to forge a career for himself on the racetrack, Isabella is focused on schooling. The Brazilian is reported to be studying computer science at a university in Eindhoven. Her quest and pursuit of a university degree sees her join the likes of Liam Lawson’s girlfriend, Hannah St. John, who recently graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree.

#2 Keeps her personal life private

Among the few known facts about Isabella is that she keeps her personal life relatively private. The 21-year-old has her only known Instagram account set to private, despite her recent appearances across the F1 scene.

#1 Supportive partner for Gabriel Bortoleto

Isabella may not be keen on sharing her private life with Bortoleto on social media, but the partner of the Brazilian driver has often attended Formula 1 events with the 20-year-old. The couple has reportedly been dating since 2020, and throughout his development in Formula 3 and Formula 2, she frequently attended race events and other functions. Isabella has not stopped accompanying Bortoleto to events; most recently, she was by his side during the F1 movie premiere in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More