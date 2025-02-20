"He isolated himself": When Fernando Alonso pulled back the curtain on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso previously gave an insight into his relationship with Lewis Hamilton away from the track and claimed that the British driver had isolated himself from the rest of the grid. The two drivers have been long-term rivals ever since the Brit made his debut on the grid in 2007.

The duo found themselves racing for McLaren with the Spaniard being the two-time defending world champion and Hamilton coming in as a rookie. Despite only racing for one year as teammates, there were a lot of on- and off-track heated moments between the pair which continued over the years.

In an interview with Finetwork in 2021, Fernando Alonso, who was racing for Alpine, spoke about the dislike for Lewis Hamilton in Spain and also pulled back the curtain on his off-track dynamic with the latter, saying:

“At that time he [Hamilton] was not that bad. Then he was a rookie, he got worse with the years. Now I see he’s a bit lost. There are always bad guys and good guys, that’s part of the sport.”

"He’s not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years. He’s in the world of fashion, wearing strange clothes."

The two F1 icons have continued to battle hard with each other despite racing in their 40s in the sport.

Fernando Alonso disses Lewis Hamilton while praising Adrian Newey

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that having Adrian Newey in the British team would have more impact than Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari.

Speaking with Spanish publication AS, the two-time F1 world champion spoke about Newey's potential influence on the Silverstone-based outfit in the 2025 season and said:

“Adrian Newey will always have more impact than any driver. The drivers come and go, the 20 who are here try to drive well and we have achieved things until we reach F1. I don’t know what Hamilton is going to contribute or add to Ferrari, surely it will be less than what a designer can contribute.”

The 43-year-old also gave his honest take on Hamilton's move to the Italian team and added:

“Hard to know, when I arrived at Aston it was a different organization, it was the new one in everything, but in the first race, we were very fast. Hamilton has to see how to drive that car, Leclerc has more experience.

"Lewis also suffered a little with Russell last year so he also has to gain confidence, but we know the quality he has and since he has a good car he will be a sure candidate.”

Fernando Alonso will personally hope to have a much more successful 2025 campaign than his previous year where he failed to get even one podium for the Aston Martin F1 team.

