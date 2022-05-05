"Hopefully someone comes one day and is a star here" - Haas' Guenther Steiner opens up about two difficulties of having an American driver on F1 grid

With F1 trying to establish a bigger presence in America, more often than not, eyes turn to the only American team on the grid, Haas, to see if there is an attempt to hire an American driver. However, Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner feels there are two major difficulties in bringing over an American driver to Formula 1.

The first is that the driver needs to be provided with the right machinery to showcase his talents, and the second is that he needs to be good enough and willing enough to make the sacrifices that are needed to become a successful Formula 1 driver.

The American drivers have been notorious for not moving to Europe (something that has to be done to stay close to the team HQ) when they are racing in Formula 1 because of which they tend to not perform at the levels good enough for the sport.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #F1 McLaren has signed Colton Herta to an F1 development deal, which will see him test a 2021 car for the team: racer.com/2022/03/12/mcl… McLaren has signed Colton Herta to an F1 development deal, which will see him test a 2021 car for the team: racer.com/2022/03/12/mcl… #F1

Speaking to CrashF1 in an exclusive interview, Steiner said,

“I think an American driver for F1 would be fantastic, obviously for us it would be the ultimate thing. But there are two difficulties with this. First is, if as a team you don’t give an American driver what he thinks he deserves or he expects, it’s not good for us and why would we do it then."

“And secondly, if the driver isn’t good enough, it’s not good for the American market as well. It needs to be at least a success story. I think there was a time where American drivers didn’t put a lot of effort to get into F1 because it’s very difficult.

“America is a fantastic place to live and to do Formula 1 seriously you need to move to Europe for a period of time when you are a young man. When you are a good race car driver there are a lot of opportunities in the US which are pretty good.

“I think now with this increased interest in Formula 1, hopefully there is a build up again. It will take time, but hopefully someone comes one day and is a star here.”

F1 will add Las Vegas to the calendar next season

Formula 1 will have as many as three races in the US from next season onwards with races in Austin, Miami, and the inaugural Oone in Las Vegas. In terms of the push needed to improve the sport's footprint in America, Formula 1 is surely leaving no stone unturned.

