"I think this topic is overrated" - Haas F1's Guenther Steiner not bothered about bringing in updates yet

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner believes the subject of bringing updates is overrated. The German team principal believes updates will be introduced on the VF-22 only if necessary, citing cost caps.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network Italy, Steiner said:

"We would bring updates, but I think this topic is overrated. People like to hear that you are bringing developments, but then they have to turn into real performances. This is what's really important.”

While the Haas chief said the team will bring updates for the VF-22 soon, he believes it is an unnecessary subject of discussion. The updates brought to the races need to work and translate into performances for them to be meaningful, according to Steiner.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



Nobody quite pulls the aviators look off like Guenther does!



#HaasF1 The DON of the paddockNobody quite pulls the aviators look off like Guenther does! The DON of the paddock 😎Nobody quite pulls the aviators look off like Guenther does! #HaasF1 https://t.co/kl84mKzRrj

Explaining the need to strategy the upgrades on the cars, Steiner said:

“If we asked an aerodynamicist what he would do, he would reply that he would spend a million dollars on upgrades at each race just to earn a percentage point of downforce, but this year we have to manage the budget in an absolutely careful way.”

Unlike aerodynamicists and engineers who wish to have upgrades on the car every race weekend, the Haas team principal believes it is critically important to strategically introduce the updates on the cars. Citing cost-caps on their financial spending, it is understood that it will be critically important to strategically develop the car.

Haas F1 team boss believes the updates need to be assessed

Haas F1 team chief Gunther Steiner suggested that the updates need to be assessed in terms of improving the balance of the car. The German team principal believes in being cautiously optimistic while introducing updates on their car and focusing on understanding the existing package instead.

The Banbury-based team was one of the few teams to bring one of the most developed cars to the preseason tests, but are yet to maximize the full potential of their package.

Explaining the need to assess the updates, the Haas team principal said:

“What I mean is that we need to assess whether the update actually leads to progress on the track that can be seen on the track. If the balance of the car is not altered, then we can introduce them."

"This year I want to be intentionally cautious about this, but not because the team has no money. We don't have to go crazy just to bring about developments. We need to focus on the car, understand it and get the most out of the package we have.”

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team P9 for K-MAG



Another superb drive from Kevin as he adds two more points



#HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP P9 for K-MAGAnother superb drive from Kevin as he adds two more points 🏁🏁 P9 for K-MAG 🏁🏁Another superb drive from Kevin as he adds two more points 💪#HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/7pRPlXN04f

The American-owned team have had a solid start to their 2022 campaign in the first two races with a fifth place in the standings. However, as a small team, managing their budgets and extracting the maximum out of their package will play key in determining their performances this season.

Edited by Arnav