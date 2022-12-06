How losing Mick Schumacher cost Mattia Binotto his Ferrari team principal position

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto resigned late last month after days of speculation about whether he would return next season. After a year full of errors, it didn't surprise anyone to discover that he was asked to step down.

The team's disappointing performance in the 2022 F1 season, despite a good start, was a precursor to Binotto's exit. He will become the fifth team engineer to exit in the last 14 years.

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 BREAKING: Mattia Binotto will leave his position as Ferrari team principal at the end of 2022 BREAKING: Mattia Binotto will leave his position as Ferrari team principal at the end of 2022#F1 https://t.co/wVzdS12IcG

There may be other factors behind Binotto's exit. According to recent reports by Corierre dello Sport, Mick Schumacher losing his F1 seat for the 2023 season could have also been a factor in turning the tides against Binotto.

Haas chose to go with Nico Hulkenberg over Schumacher for the 2023 season. While reporting on the decision by the team, Corriere dello Sport's Fulvio Solms wrote:

“It is rumoured that it was Frederic Vasseur who pushed Haas to hire Nico Hulkenberg, who knows if making it clear that he is the future team principal of Ferrari.”

The Schumacher name is deeply tied to the Ferrari F1 brand. It is possible that the team owners were disappointed with the change in personnel. Ferrari already had Schumacher in their driver program, so Binotto's gamble with a different technique did not pan out as he had hoped

Current Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur has been teased as the next team lead for Ferrari. He brings vast experience and a unique work ethic, which could benefit the team. Vasseur is known for his success at every level of the sport and for fostering talent.

He can help Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz push their vehicles to their maximum potential and get on the podium. He could also be instrumental in bridging the gap between engineers and drivers. Overall, this could result in a stronger car that performs better on the grid. At the moment, Ferrari needs stability and accuracy. They have the talent, but that requires someone to harness their potential.

When will Ferrari announce their new team principal?

According to the latest reports, the new boss will start on January 1, 2023. While an official declaration on the new lead is yet to be revealed, fans can expect to hear from the team soon.

Vasseur, rumored to be under consideration, had previously worked with Charles Leclerc when the driver raced with Sauber earlier in his career.

Italian outlet La Stampa claimed that Ross Brawn could also be a suitable candidate for the job. Brawn recently resigned from the F1 technical department. He last worked in an F1 team in 2013 but was instrumental in shaping the Michael Schumacher era with Ferrari. He served as the technical director of the championship-winning Benetton and Ferrari teams and earned fame as the "mastermind" behind Schumacher's seven titles.

Poll : 0 votes