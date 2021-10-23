How many races are left in F1 2021 after US GP?

With things heating up already at the ongoing US Grand Prix, it does appear that the F1 2021 season will have some exciting final few chapters in store for the fans.

After the US Grand Prix, the 2021 F1 season is far from over. There are still 5 races left with so much to play for. Let's have a look at what we have in store once the F1 circus leaves American soil.

After the US GP, here are the remaining 5 races in F1 2021 calendar

1) Mexican Grand Prix

Date: November 7, 2021

After the race in Austin, the F1 teams would move to Sergio Perez's home race in Mexico. The track has been a happy hunting ground for Max Verstappen in the past and could feature some great wheel-to-wheel action.

2) Brazillian Grand Prix

Date: November 14, 2021

Next up, we'll move to another race that will feature the newly introduced sprint race format. In Brazil, a track that has held too many epic title showdowns, the race will hold even more intrigue with extra points being awarded on Saturday.

3) Qatar Grand Prix

Date: November 21, 2021

Formula 1 @F1

هلا بكم في الدوحة#QatarGP BREAKING: F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on 19-21 NovemberQatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023هلا بكم في الدوحة #F1 BREAKING: F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on 19-21 NovemberQatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023

هلا بكم في الدوحة#F1 #QatarGP https://t.co/I2EhTIw7KW

After Brazil, F1 welcomes Qatar to its official calendar, and the track that had been designed primarily keeping MotoGP in mind would feature the first-ever F1 race. The track looks beautiful in the floodlights and has been a host to some great MotoGP races. The jury will be out, however, on its F1 viability.

4) Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: December 5, 2021

The Jeddah street circuit will make its debut this F1 season. By the looks of it, the layout seems to favor Mercedes with its distinct power advantage. However, the debut race on any track does throw a curveball or two every time.

5) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: December 12, 2021

Abu Dhabi will host the finale of what is turning out to be one of the greatest seasons in the history of F1 (or at least the hybrid era). A track that has seen Fernando Alonso lose the title to Sebastian Vettel in 2010 and a desperate Lewis Hamilton lose out to Nico Rosberg in 2016 surely knows how to host a finale. In the 2021 F1 season, it could be hosting one of the best finales in F1 history.

This F1 season is a gift that keeps on giving, and the last 5 races are going to be nothing short of spectacular as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fight it out for the biggest prize in the sport.

Edited by Ashish Yadav