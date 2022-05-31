"I don’t think anyone’s got the balls" - Former F1 boss says the sport's executives lack courage to drop the Monaco GP

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone claimed that the sport's executives don't have it in them to drop the Monaco GP from the calendar. There have been suggestions this week that the Monaco GP, whose contract extension for next season has yet to be signed, could get booted out. Ecclestone does not feel that is going to happen. He said:

“I don’t think anyone’s got the balls to take that race away from Monaco. Whether it’s the worst race or the best race or whatever, it’s the crown jewel.”

Revealing that he had a few discussions with the Monaco GP organizers, the Briton said that the organizers were happy and didn't see any problems with a contract extension. He stated:

“They are still super, super-happy and confident with everything without any drama. So I don’t see any problems there at all.”

McLaren boss highlights the disagreement between F1 and Monaco

McLaren boss Zak Brown highlighted why there seems to be a stalemate when it comes to signing a contract extension. At the moment, Monaco is holding onto an advantageous commercial agreement, but with the sport growing larger in scale, there needs to be a rethink in terms of how the two parties get together.

He said:

“I think Monaco has had a very advantageous commercial agreement with F1 forever, and I think all F1 is trying to do is get a commercial agreement in place that’s more consistent with the other venues while rerecognizingts importance on the calendar. But I think F1 is now the size and scope that it’s bigger than any one team, any one driver, any one race.”

He added:

“Of course, none of us want to see Monaco go, but also understand that as a commercial rights holder, they need to have an arrangement more consistent with the other venues given the demand of tracks that want to host a grand prix.”

At the moment, there hasn't been an extension signed between Formula 1 and Monaco. Next season is expected to have even more races, with Las Vegas coming in and a bigger Middle East influence being targeted. It will be interesting to see what is in store for the Monaco GP.

