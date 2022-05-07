"I know how to come out of it" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz adamant he will stop crashing soon

Carlos Sainz has crashed several times in the last few races, costing his team both valuable points and millions of dollars in damage. But the Spaniard is confident his form will improve soon, and he’ll be able to “come out of it”.

Speaking to PlanetF1 following FP2 at the Miami GP, he said:

“I am the first one that is not happy with the last two crashes, and I am the first one that is analysing it and trying to take conclusions from it.

“I remember going through a very similar scenario last year where I crashed a couple of times and right after them came my best run of races in Formula 1. So, I know how to come out of it.”

Carlos Sainz was one of the most consistent performers on the gird last season, finishing the last 15 races strongly to secure P5 in the drivers’ standings. But this season, he has struggled to adapt to the new cars and has failed to score in the last two races.

With the championship heating up between Red Bull and Ferrari, Sainz’ non-scoring has allowed the former to claw back their losses from earlier races.

Meanwhile, Sainz himself has fallen significantly behind the two championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and cannot afford to have any more bad races if he wants to challenge for the championship himself.

Sainz says he’s sometimes “surprised” with the way the car behaves and attributes his crashes to him still getting comfortable within the cockpit. He said:

“I think I’m still learning a lot of this car. This car is still surprising me, I’m not going to lie, it’s still things that are, let’s say, a bit out of my control that are surprising me, and as soon as I get on top of them and learn them, I think as you saw, I can be quick in any given lap.”

Miami FP2 crash “not ideal”: Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz says his crash during Free Practice 2 for the 2022 Miami GP was not the “ideal” way to start the weekend. Expressing disappointment for giving more work to his Ferrari mechanics, Sainz hoped for a better weekend going forward. Speaking to planetF1, he said:

“Just obviously disappointed because it’s not the way you want to start a weekend, by giving the mechanics extra [work].”

“I hit straight into a concrete wall which, even at the speed I was going, felt quite harsh, so the car has damage. I’ve given everyone a bit of a rough Friday night, which is not ideal.”

Despite his crash, Carlos Sainz was optimistic about his prospects at the Miami GP. He feels that he could be competitive come qualifying and hopes to put the bitterness of the last few races firmly behind him.

