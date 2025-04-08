"I'll break it if you want": When Lando Norris joked about smashing Max Verstappen's race winner's trophy

McLaren driver Lando Norris previously joked that he could "break" the race winner's trophy after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen asked him to take it for him during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. Due to the boiling temperatures, the 2023 edition of the race at the Lusail International Circuit will go down as one of the most difficult races for the drivers inside an F1 car.

Many drivers like Logan Sargeant and Lance Stroll were sick after the race with the former even retiring in the middle of the race due to feeling sick inside the car. The relentless nature of the track did not help the drivers as well given they were asked to push by the FIA due to fear of excessive tire degradation.

At the end of the race, Max Verstappen finished ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and shared a light-hearted moment in the cooldown room.

While Oscar Piastri lay on the floor from exhaustion, the Dutch driver sat down on the floor as well with Norris sitting on his chair. The Red Bull driver jokingly asked the British driver:

"Can you take it? The trophy."

To which, the 25-year-old replied:

"I wanna, I'll break it if you want."

The two drivers proceeded to share a laugh at Norris's comment.

Lando Norris had previously broken Max Verstappen's P1 trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix amid doing his signature celebrations with the champagne bottle.

When Lando Norris apologized for breaking Max Verstappen's trophy

McLaren driver Lando Norris previously apologized to the Hungarian GP organizers and the people of the country for accidentally breaking Max Verstappen's P1 trophy.

Speaking to the media at the 2023 Belgian GP, one race after Hungary, the British driver admitted his mistake and said to F1.com:

“I do want to apologize for it, it was never my intention to do such a thing. I know how much it means to the Hungarians and it is part of their culture and so forth. Of course, I want to enjoy my time but it was never my intention to do such a thing."

“I did apologize to Max, I did make a couple of jokes about it which maybe I shouldn’t. I do feel bad, if he did it to my trophy I’d feel annoyed. I do apologize for it, to the people who put the time and effort into making it, I really didn’t mean for it to happen and I’ll be a lot more careful next time,” he added.

The Dutch driver was presented with a replacement trophy a couple of days later with Lando Norris also being present in the former's home in Monaco and even joked about the incident.

