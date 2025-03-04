"I have never rated Ayrton Senna ahead of Alain Prost": When Murray Walker shared his contentious pick out of the two legends

Former F1 commentator Murray Walker previously claimed that he "never rated" Ayrton Senna ahead of his archrival Alain Prost. The duo are arguably two of the most iconic F1 drivers in the sport's illustrious history and their rivalry transcended the sport.

Ad

The friction began when the Brazilian joined McLaren in 1988, securing the title by three points over the Frenchman. However, the rivalry escalated the following year, culminating in a collision between them at the season finale in Suzuka.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost repeated their collision in 1990 at the same track in the season finale, but this time Prost was racing for Ferrari, having left McLaren at the end of 1989.

In a clip floating on the social media platform, Instagram, Murray Walker could be seen describing the differences between the two world champions. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I have never rated Ayrton Senna ahead of Alain Prost. That's a very contentious point of view. Senna was one of the most, if not the most intense drivers of all time, a person who applied himself to his craft and his ambition more than any other in my experience But he was also, in my opinion too keen on winning. Senna had this fixation, this determination to win, gotta win, got to be first. But I don't have a down on Senna at all."

Ad

The F1 commentator also gave his reason behind picking the former four-time F1 world champion ahead of the Brazilian, adding:

"I am pro-Prost because I liked him more as a person But it was Senna that caused the breakdown in the relationship between himself and Prost. And Alain Prost, they called him the Professor because he thought very deeply about everything. And he had this smooth driving style, and he was quietly organized, where Senna was intensely passionate."

Ad

Ad

In Ayrton Senna's final years, he reconciled with Alain Prost, and the pair even became close before Senna's untimely death in 1994.

Alain Prost blasts the Ayrton Senna series on Netflix

Former four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost did not like the Netflix series Senna, which was released in November 2024. He claimed that it lacked "sensitivity."

Speaking with RMC Motori, the 69-year-old gave his opinion and said:

Ad

"I'm sure Ayrton wouldn't like it, not least because it shows a lack of sensitivity. If you have to do something commercial, it's not nice to do it in Senna's name. I don't like it and I don't accept it.”

Previously, there was a Senna documentary that was released in 2010 as well which depicted real-life events in the former three-time world champion's life leading up to his death in Imola. Prost was not the biggest fan of the documentary either as he believed it was "fake".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback