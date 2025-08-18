“I suddenly felt my heart beat slowing and then completely stopping": When Michael Schumacher recounted the horrific experience of his 1999 crash 

Speaking during an interview in 2005, Michael Schumacher recalled the horrific experience he suffered in the aftermath of his 1999 British Grand Prix crash when he was driving for Ferrari. The German legend explained how he could feel his heartbeat slowing down before eventually "completely stopping".

Ad

During the 1999 British GP, Michael Schumacher suffered the most brutal accident of his F1 career when the brakes on his Ferrari failed going into the high-speed Stowe corner. This resulted in the driver going headfirst into the barriers at almost full pelt. Schumacher ended up breaking his leg, but was lucky not to have suffered an even worse fate.

The 7x world champion recalled what he felt after his near-death experience at Silverstone during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF in 2005.

Ad

Trending

"I suddenly felt my heart beat slowing and then completely stopping. The lights went out,” Schumacher said.

"Then I thought, 'Ah, that’s the way you feel probably when you are on the way up.' I only know that my heart stopped beating, at least the way I felt," he added.

Schumacher missed the next six races of the 1999 season, ending any hopes of a title charge against reigning world champion Mika Hakkinen. He then returned for the final two races of the season at Malaysia and Japan, finishing second in both Grands Prix.

Ad

But there was no looking back for the Ferrari driver post the 1999 season, as he went on to claim the next five world championships on the trot to create a record which remains unbroken to this day. He then retired at the end of the 2006 season as the most successful pilot in F1 history at the time.

When Michael Schumacher's Ferrari replacement reflected on giving up his maiden F1 victory for Eddie Irvine

Ferrari's Eddie Irvine and Michael Schumacher - Source: Getty

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari replacement after his crash in 1999, Mika Salo, was on the verge of claiming his maiden victory at the German GP before the team asked him to give up the top spot for teammate Eddie Irvine. The Finnish driver recalled that he simply felt that it was his job to do that for the team, and he does not look back at the incident with any regret.

Ad

Salo spoke about the incident during an interview with the F1 website, explaining what he felt about it in 2018.

"People say it must have been frustrating for me, but I didn’t think of it that way at that time," he said.

"I just thought that’s my job, so it’s okay. That’s how it was. It’s a team sport," he added.

During the 1999 German GP, championship leader Mika Hakkinen had to retire as his rear left tire exploded, eventually leaving Salo in P1 and Irvine in P2. Since the latter was still competing for the world championship against Hakkinen, Ferrari made the call to Salo, asking him to swap positions with the Briton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More