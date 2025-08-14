“I wanted something new”: When Lewis Hamilton commented on his first Mercedes F1 race

Years may have gone by, but the surprise that heralded the Formula 1 scene when Lewis Hamilton made the switch from McLaren to the Mercedes team ahead of the 2013 season was one discussion that indeed set the F1 paddock alight that campaign. A world champion had opted against continuing at the Woking-based outfit with the imprint of the iconic Ron Dennis to switch to a team barely finding its bearings in F1.

Ad

Hamilton’s switch then to Mercedes had largely raised eyebrows with several predicting his move to the Brackley-based outfit could pan out in a manner not so pleasing for his then promising career. However, ahead of his debut race with the Mercedes team, the British driver was quizzed about why he opted to make the leap from McLaren to the German team.

Sharing his thoughts via the Mercedes team's official website, Lewis Hamilton stressed how his quest for something new fueled his move.

Ad

Trending

"It was a feeling that I had; I wanted something new. I was excited to work with new people and enter a team that had struggled. Taking everything that I had learned and saw if I could apply it somewhere else. I was excited by the plans I had heard were being put in place to scale up the Team and go all in to become champions. I went with what I felt in my gut and my heart. It led me to this amazing Team and this incredible journey we are on."

Ad

The move to Mercedes AMG would indeed prove to become one of the most successful driver/team partnerships ever witnessed in Formula 1’s storied history. Upon the conclusion of his stint with the team in 2024, Lewis Hamilton had clinched six more Drivers’ championships and several race victories among other successes recorded with the team.

Lewis Hamilton explained why he joined Ferrari

Earlier in 2024, Lewis Hamilton also opened up on the reason behind his move to join the Scuderia Ferrari team. The 40-year-old had announced he would be joining the Italian outfit for the 2025 season, months after a contract extension at the Mercedes team.

Ad

Hamilton, who had spent 12 seasons with the Brackley-based outfit, detailed how it was the hardest decision of his career, but stressed he was ultimately writing his own story. Speaking via Formula 1’s official website, he stated:

“I feel like… it was obviously the hardest decision that I think I’ve ever had to make. Obviously I’ve been with Mercedes for, I think it’s like 26 years they’ve supported me, and we’ve had an absolutely incredible journey together. We’ve created history within the sport, and it’s something I take a lot of pride in, and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved.

Ad

“But I think ultimately I’m writing my story, and I felt like it was time to start a new chapter.”

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to the Ferrari team has so far not shaped up as he would have envisioned, as he has experienced a torrid first 14 races at the Maranello-based outfit. The British driver will, however, have his sights set on bouncing back when the second half of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Grand Prix in the Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More