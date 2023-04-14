Is Logan Sargeant close to Donald Trump? Relationship between the two explored

Logan Sargeant is one of the new faces that joined the Formula 1 grid in 2023. After an impressive stint in Formula 2, he was chosen by Williams as they had to replace Nicholas Latifi.

This is the first time since 2015 that the grid has seen an American driver. Prior to Logan Sargeant, there were a handful of drivers from his nationality. However, the last full-time driver F1 saw was back in 2006 when Scott Speed debuted with Toro Rosso.

Sargeant hails from a wealthy family back in his nation. It is interesting to note that there has been a link between his family and former US President Donald Trump. His grandfather, Harry Sargeant III, a former fighter pilot for the US Marines, has a wealthy oil business.

His net worth is estimated to be around $3 billion. He is the owner of the International Oil Trading Company, which supplies oil to the US Military in Iran.

It has been speculated that his grandfather, Henry III, was linked with supporting Donald Trump. However, there is not much information available on this subject. While Logan Sargeant does not seem to have a direct connection with the former president, this connection with his grandfather makes it interesting.

What is Logan Sargeant looking forward to in Formula 1 in 2023?

With Williams, Logan Sargeant is one of the two drivers who are yet to score points in the 2023 season. Although only three races have been held so far, the sport seems quite competitive this year for all teams. Hence, 18 out of the 20 drivers have scored at least a single point.

Nyck de Vries is the driver along with Sargeant who are still awaiting their first points this season. Although this is De Vries' first season as a permanent F1 driver, he has scored points previously in 2022 when he replaced Alex Albon in Williams during the Italian Grand Prix.

For Sargeant, the situation is a bit different, this is the first time he is driving with an F1 team, and there are quite a few expectations from him. There is still the matter of the competitiveness of the car. Looking at his teammate Albon's performance, he has scored only a single point so far, so the team is still awaiting further development this season.

Perhaps the American will be able to score a handful of points after the upgrades set in. However, his current target seems to revolve around finishing in the top 10 in a race.

Poll : 0 votes