"It was obviously the hardest decision I think I've ever had to make" - Lewis Hamilton opens up on his move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up on his move to Ferrari and termed it the "hardest decision" he's ever had to make. The driver has been part of Mercedes since 2013 and had even signed a two-year extension that would take him to 2025 with the team.

However, in a shocking turnaround of events, Hamilton would move to Ferrari in 2025, opting not to take the option of spending another season with the German squad.

Many were shocked by the news, but what really caught people off guard was Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave a team where he had achieved great success and join an Italian squad that hadn't won a title since 2008.

In what was his first media briefing ever since that fateful decision was made, Lewis Hamilton opened up and said that it was time to write a new chapter. Talking to the media including Sportskeeda, the Brit said:

"Obviously in summer yeah we signed and obviously I at that time saw my future with Mercedes but an opportunity came up in the new year and I decided to take it. I feel like it was obviously the hardest decision I think I've ever had to make. Obviously, I've been with Mercedes for, I think it's like 26 years, they've supported me."

He added:

"And we've had an incredible, an absolutely incredible journey together. We've created history within the sport. And it's something I take a lot of pride in. I'm very proud of what we've achieved. But I think ultimately, I'm proud of what we've achieved. writing my story and I felt like this would be, it was time to start a new chapter."

A look into Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking stint at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has had a record-breaking stint at Mercedes. The driver shocked the F1 world when he decided to move to the German squad from McLaren in 2012. It paid off instantly in 2013 when the Woking-based squad stumbled while the German team took off and finished P2 in the championship.

The 2014 F1 season however was the one where Mercedes truly eclipsed the entire field. The team went on to have an eight-year championship run in which Hamilton won six titles as well.

Mercedes seems to have lost their way a little in the last couple of years in the ground effect era and that might have triggered the move from their star driver to Ferrari.