"It was not about the race director" - Mercedes team boss insists Lewis Hamilton would have continued in F1 regardless of Michael Masi's tenure

Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff told the BBC that Lewis Hamilton would have continued in the sport even if Michael Masi was race director. The Austrian team boss revealed that the Briton needed a break to reflect and digest the events that unfolded in Abu Dhabi.

Explaining Lewis Hamilton’s silence, Wolff said:

“I think it was not about the race director or anybody else. It was about Lewis making peace with how the race ended. For him it’s all about justice, sporting fairness, and that wasn’t the case. He needed some time to reflect, he comes back, he’s strong, I see he’s in good spirits.”

According to the Mercedes boss, his ace driver’s silence on social media and in the public domain was unrelated to Michael Masi being replaced. Lewis Hamilton’s silence was further due to an unfair outcome to the race last season.

Describing the emotions and mindset of the seven-time world champion, Wolff said:

“So he had to walk away and he had to walk away and free his mind and think about something else and then start in a way working on those events and trying to find a solution, a mental solution for himself.”

The Briton’s social media break was a much-needed break to get some space after an intense season and to recharge for the 2022 season. The seven-time world champion was reportedly at his home in Colorado and was spotted in Los Angeles, where he was training for the upcoming season and taking a break from the world of F1.

Mercedes boss revealed he was aware Lewis Hamilton would return

Mercedes team principal Wolff admitted he was aware the British champion would return to the sport, despite being disillusioned after the Abu Dhabi race. The Austrian believes he was clearly dominating the race until the race director changed the rules, which was a difficult outcome to digest.

Revealing the reason for the Briton’s disillusionment, Wolff said:

“Although you have to respect the driver is disillusioned after such events, but we have a strong team and a great support. So I knew that he’s going to come back.And he was clearly the best guy on track on Sunday, not even the best, he was dominating the whole race. And then that’s been taken away by a decision of a single individual against all rules. So, in a way, to kind of digest that is very difficult.”

While the Mercedes boss and champion gave their first media appearance since the Abu Dhabi debacle, their opinions fairly just compared to the speculative theories floating around off-season. From Wolff’s words, it is understood that Lewis Hamilton’s silence was more of a personal break to reflect and digest the race's outcome, rather than making a statement, as suggested by various reports and sources in the press so far.

