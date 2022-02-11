"He's working out and training every day" - Olympic gold medalist claims Lewis Hamilton is 'excited' for 2022 F1 season

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner claims Lewis Hamilton was training hard for the upcoming F1 season while he was in Los Angeles. The American media personality claimed who has launched her racing team for the W Series, revealed she has been in touch with the British driver and was excited about the 2022 F1 season.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the American television personality said:

“He’s here in California right now, working out and training every day. Nobody bugs him here in California! We just let the guy go do his thing. I think he’s very excited for next year. I think it’s going to be a great year for Formula 1 and a great year for the W Series.”

Although Lewis Hamilton is now back in the UK, Jenner claimed he was training hard for the upcoming season in California where is undisturbed. The Briton was spotted in Los Angeles recently before he returned to social media. His first post of the year was a picture of him at the Grand Canyon in California.

Describing her interaction with Lewis Hamilton, Jenner said:

“I’ve met Lewis on a couple of occasions. When you meet somebody and you know them, all of a sudden you’re going to cheer for them. I talked to him a couple of weeks ago to find out his feelings on the W Series and what he thought about it when I was thinking about getting in. He was very positive, loved the idea.”

Jenner revealed she did seek advice from the seven-time world champion and his opinion on the W Series. The American actress, who has launched a new team in the women’s single seater series, revealed the British racing driver positively encouraged her with her new venture.

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly done a seat fitting for the Mercedes team

Despite speculation fuelled by the British media about his future in the sport, the British F1 champion has reportedly completed a seat-fitting at the Mercedes factory. A recent BBC F1 report suggested that the news was still not confirmation of his future in the sport, further suggesting that he was waiting for decisions from the FIA investigation.

Nevertheless, the German media is not convinced and instead believes the Briton has been training rigorously in Colorado for the upcoming season, and will be fitter and more determined than before when he returns. The publication also revealed that the British media and Toto Wolff had exploited his silence and fuelled speculation about his retirement.

