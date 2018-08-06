Kimi Raikkonen announces release of his autobiography

Kimi Raikkonen

Ferrari fans, rather all F1 fans are in for a treat in the next couple of days, as Finn superstar, Kimi Raikkonen announced the release of his autobiography, titled ‘Tuntematon’, which translates to ‘unknown’ in Finnish.

The title seems rather apt as Raikkonen is known to keep away from public eye. He did not even have a profile on any type of social media until he joined Instagram some time back. He used the platform to announce his autobiography and in typical Kimi style, did not smile even on this happy occasion.

The book will initially only be available in his mother tongue, Finnish, and Swedish, but Raikkonen has assured fans that it will eventually be translated and published in other languages as well. He has described the contents of the book as ‘his life so far’, in which he boasts of a world title with Ferrari and countless other memorable races with old team, McLaren, in the early part of the decade.

The-then McLaren boss, Ron Dennis, had taken a gamble on Raikkonen after just one year in F1, when he signed the Finn in 2002. That gamble paid off massively as he became one of the best drivers on the grid.

He had a sniff at the drivers’ title in 2003 but lost out to Michael Schumacher in the last couple of races. However, the challenge he mounted was enough to establish his status as someone who was here to stay.

He was eventually signed on by Ferrari as the replacement for Schumacher and had a successful first season as he won his only world title with them in 2007, again competing with the McLarens of Alonso and Hamilton.

Raikkonen is one of the most popular drivers on the grid even after all this time and fans will finally get to experience his life in his own unique style.