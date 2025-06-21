"King": When Flavio Briatore gave a one-word description of Michael Schumacher

Flavio Briatore referred to Michael Schumacher as 'King' when he was asked to describe the seven-time world champion in a single word. The duo worked together from 1991 to 1995 at Benetton and won multiple championships.

Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut with Jordan back in 1991. Despite the German driver signing a letter of intent to extend his contract with Jordan, Briatore-led Benetton poached him for the 1992 season by winning the legal battle.

Briatore, the then team principal of Benetton, apparently saw potential in Schumacher and built a team around him. The latter raced for five years in Benetton and won his first two championships in 1994 and 1995.

Flavio Briatore worked closely with Schumacher for many years and was moved by his talent and potential. In January 2019, F1's official YouTube channel released a video asking Schumacher's former teammates, colleagues, and rivals to describe him in one word.

"King," said Briatore.

Fernando Alonso described Schumacher as 'talent,' whereas Felipe Massa referred to him as 'hero.'

Meanwhile, despite winning back-to-back championships with Benetton, Michael Schumacher left Flavio Briatore's side at the end of the 1995 season. He then moved to Ferrari in 1996 to script a legendary legacy. The German driver won five back-to-back titles from 2000 to 2004. He guided Ferrari to glory and retired in 2021 as one of the most successful and greatest drivers in F1.

On the other hand, Briatore was banned by F1 for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Crashgate scandal. The then Renault boss was accused of telling Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash in Singapore to help his teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.

However, after many years, his ban was lifted, and in 2024, Braitore returned to the Formula 1 paddock as executive advisor of Alpine Racing.

Flavio Briatore shares a health update on Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After retirement from F1, Michael Schumacher went skiing in 2013 with his family in France. He tripped and hit his head on a rock, sustaining severe head injuries. Since then, he has been kept away from public life as his wife, Corinna, continues to take care of him while maintaining privacy. Only a few family members and doctors are allowed to visit Schumacher.

Meanwhile, Schumacher's old boss, Flavio Briatore, shed light on the German driver's health status. Talking to Corriere della Serra, Briatore said:

"If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory. I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed. Corinna and I talk often, though."

The current state of Schumacher is still unknown to the fans. According to reports, the seven-time world champion made his first public appearance at his daughter Gina's wedding in 2024.

