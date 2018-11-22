Kubica helps ill journalist mid-way through interview

Rahul Venkat
22 Nov 2018, 22:45 IST

Kubica is already winning hearts off-track

Robert Kubica secured an emotional comeback to F1 earlier today, as Williams confirmed him as their second drive for next year alongside Mercedes rookie, George Russell. As expected, his fans, who have been clamouring to get him back, burst out in joy.

However, Kubica is loved not just for his driving skills. The Pole was also known to be one of the calmest persons on the grid, back in his F1 days, and he showed that side again today.

A Polish reporter, Aldona Marciniak, tweeted out describing how the returning Williams driver ran out to get towels and water for someone who collapsed in the crowd. Check out her tweet here:

W tym tłumie przy RK jeden pan zasłabł. No i Robert przerwał wywiady i pognał po mokry ręcznik i wodę. — Aldona Marciniak (@AldonaMarciniak) November 22, 2018

The tweet, which is in Polish, translates to, "In this crowd at RK one man fainted. And Robert interrupted the interviews and rushed to get a wet towel and water". Later, F1's digital presenter, Will Buxton, a self-admitted Kubica fan, also replied confirming the same.

He also provided further details about the entire sequence of events. A journalist in the crowd could not withstand the Abu Dhabi heat and collapsed after apparently suffering a heatstroke. Check out his tweet here:

Yep. Can confirm Robert is officially being a hero today. One of our colleagues in the broadcast media had a turn in the heat and RK ran to the team, got the doctor, came back with towels and water. Stayed until he knew he was OK. Proper bloke 👍 https://t.co/PIjGbjYj3h — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 22, 2018

Kubica could have gone to become one of F1's greatest if not for an unfortunate accident while he was fulfilling his rally car duties in 2011. The magnitude of the crash was such that he could not move his left-hand freely, which left him unable to deal with the G-Forces of an F1 car.

It emerged a few months back that Kubica may have been in line for a possible Ferrari seat alongside Alonso at the start of the decade but his accident and subsequent prolonged absence from the sport prevented a dream partnership from happening.

His dreams of winning an F1 championship are almost negligible considering Williams' recent struggles but then someone like a Kubica does not need to win anything to be regarded as a cult hero among fans.