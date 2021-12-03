"Last year was boring" - Max Verstappen says 2021 F1 title fight with Lewis Hamilton has brought enjoyment

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen currently leads the World Drivers Championship (WDC) by 8 points, closely followed by 7-time WDC winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Hamilton has really been challenged in his pursuit to add another record-breaking title to his already impressive streak, after a long time. The previous occasion was in 2016, when his then-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg won the championship by only five points. It took until the very last race to decide the winner that year.

The 2021 season has been no less intense. The competition has reached a point where the championship lead has changed hands on multiple occasions throughout the season. With this in mind, Max Verstappen is reveling in battle and poses a real threat to his main rival.

Here's what Verstappen had to say about the comparison between the 2020 and 2021 seasons so far:

"It's just been of course a great year for us, we had a lot of good moments. and it's just more enjoyable you know, last year was pretty boring for me."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen YES BOYS. P🥉for the season! A big thank you to @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1 for all their hard work. Let’s continue to push forward next year💪 Also a big thanks to all fans for the support 👏 Now it’s time to unwind a bit. Stay safe everyone 🙏🏻 #FIAPrizeGiving2020 YES BOYS. P🥉for the season! A big thank you to @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1 for all their hard work. Let’s continue to push forward next year💪 Also a big thanks to all fans for the support 👏 Now it’s time to unwind a bit. Stay safe everyone 🙏🏻 #FIAPrizeGiving2020 https://t.co/A1lobyLYpA

In the 2020 season, the Dutchman stood third in the drivers standings, nine points behind the other Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, and a whopping 133 points behind Hamilton. Mercedes was undoubtedly the most dominant constructor until last year. With Red Bull scratching away at the British team's dominance this year, it has been quite the fight for the title this season.

"We're very motivated" - Max Verstappen

With two races to go until the curtain is drawn on this season, Max Verstappen has given his team a substantial opportunity to make it back to the top.

Red Bull is hopeful of returning to winning ways for the first time since tasting victory with Sebastian Vettel's reign from 2010 to 2013. Going into the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the team is set to give it their all.

Here's what the 24-year-old driver had to say regarding the team's approach towards the inaugural race in Jeddah:

"We're very motivated. You know a track like this creates different and new opportunities for everyone, not only us. Hopefully of course it's going to be an exciting weekend."

Red Bull will aim to be competitive enough to hold off their British rivals and emerge victorious this weekend. It seems too early to ascertain the outcome of this season, with Max Verstappen determined to put up a fight.

