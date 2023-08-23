Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes contract extension: 5 factors behind the delay

Lewis Hamilton's contract extension with Mercedes has still not been announced.

Through all news sources, we continue to hear that the contract will be signed in due time. There are a few that even think the extension has already been signed. However, there has still been no official announcement.

For now, though, let's assume that the contract extension is not signed and there are still negotiations going on. What could possibly be the factors that have led to this delay? Let's take a look.

#1 The duration of the contract

Lewis Hamilton is close to 40 years of age and does not have too much time on his hands as an F1 driver.

Yes, Fernando Alonso has shown that this can be done, but it is not something that we've seen too often. To add to this, there is still a crucial question at play here and that question is the level of commitment each party wants from the other.

Is Hamilton looking for only a one-year extension to see how Mercedes does and then keep his options open for the following season? Or could we be looking at a scenario where the shoe is on the other foot and the German unit is not willing to commit to a long-term contract?

Either way, this could prove to be a sticking point in the negotiations.

#2 The money

Following his recent contract extension, Max Verstappen is neck-and-neck with Lewis Hamitlon as the biggest earner on the F1 grid.

Hamilton is a bonafide superstar who has ruled the sport for over a decade and has been the biggest asset on the grid. As a result, what he gets paid will also be a matter of prestige for the seven-time world champion.

While Mercedes surely has deep enough coffers, would the team be willing to spend more for his next contract? This is a critical question at a time when the team is actually not going through a great phase at the moment.

#3 Rights to have a say in car design

The Mercedes car design unit produced the best car on the grid from 2014 to 2021. In terms of building a championship-winning car, it is safe to say that the team knows what it is doing.

Having said that, however, the last two years have not been great and it has certainly had an impact on Lewis Hamilton's confidence in the team.

Hamilton was quite vocal in his criticism of the design team early in the ongoing season as he pointed out how his inputs weren't listened to. This is something he has talked about multiple times as well.

What works best for Mercedes in terms of car design is entirely up to the team. If their philosophies differ and the team does not want to alter what has made it the most successful team in the last decade, this could prove to be a sticking point.

#4 Lewis Hamilton is still courting suitors

While Fred Vassuer continues to deny any approach to Lewis Hamilton in any which way, could there be a scenario where the driver is still weighing his options? At the moment, McLaren is in the middle of a resurgence of sorts, while Aston Martin looks promising as well.

On the surface, Mercedes still seems to be his best bet, but the margins are not too big. Could there be a case where Hamilton has lost confidence in the team and is still looking at the teams that will provide him the shortest path back to the title?

We cannot deny that this could be a possibility.

#5 Retirement after the 8th title

Another sticking point for Toto Wolff might just be Lewis Hamilton potentially hanging up his boots after winning his eighth title.

While an eighth title will undoubtedly be historic, Wolff might be concerned with the aftermath. Irrespective of what his relationship with Hamilton is like, Mercedes could be looking to get back on top in both the short and long term.

The aim is not just to win one title for the Briton and then restart everything again. A somewhat, although not entirely, identical situation was experienced by Toto Wolff when Nico Rosberg had announced an untimely exit from the sport in 2016.

This could prove to be a major sticking point in contract extension negotiations with Lewis Hamilton.