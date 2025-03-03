  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Lewis Hamilton’s $95,000 MV Agusta F4 RR - All you need to know about Ferrari star’s superbike

Lewis Hamilton’s $95,000 MV Agusta F4 RR - All you need to know about Ferrari star’s superbike

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Mar 03, 2025 13:35 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton leaving the pitlane with his Agusta MV motorbike- Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted riding his superbike MV Agusta F4 RR in Monaco after completing the official pre-season testing in Bahrain last week. The British driver is rarely spotted with his superbike out in the world given the amount of travel associated with his life on and off the track.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion is a motorhead and previously had an enviable collection of cars which included the likes of Pagani Zonda, McLaren P1, Mercedes AMG Project One, along with an array of other Mercedes cars and other supercars and the 1995 F1 McLaren car.

However, as per reports, he decided to sell most of his cars which were worth around $13 million to just keep a Mercedes EQS alongside a Project One. However, throughout, his MV Agusta F4 RR has been a constant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All about the superbike owned by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton bought his beloved MV Agusta F4 RR in 2017 which was in collaboration with the brand as they introduced the LH44 model which just had 44 bikes available.

The superbike has a power-packed four-cylinder Corsa Corta engine that outputs a whopping 151kW of energy. In a stellar collaboration with the Italian manufacturer, it uses magnesium alloy engine parts and carbon-fiber body sections and is also equipped with race-inspired Pirelli DIABLO™ Supercorsa SP road tires, a feature of the LH44 edition, and it is estimated that it is worth around $95,000.

Ad

The Ferrari driver is often spotted riding his superbike in the F1 paddock accompanied by one of his team members at the back. He was most recently seen in the principality enjoying his downtime while his bike was parked outside a building.

Ad

When Mercedes team boss recalled getting a gift from the British driver

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recalled that he was gifted the MV Agusta F4 RR by Lewis Hamilton when the latter was visiting the Austrian at his house for dinner.

While appearing in an episode of Armchair Expert, Wolff recalled:

"So one day it rings at the door and we are having scheduled dinner with Lewis in Monaco. So he knows Susie [Wolff] for a long time. They race cars. So he comes for dinner. He rings at the door and says, 'Come down, please.' And I'm saying, 'No, come up, we're up here.' [He says] 'No, no, there's really something I'd like to show you.'
Ad
So [Susie and I] are going down and he's there with his bike and it's an MV Agusta, Lewis Hamilton edition. 'You know, you've done so many great things, and you and I together, and I've never given you a gift. So I want to give you the number one of a 44 edition.'"

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff ended their professional relationship at the end of the 2024 season after the Brit left Mercedes for Ferrari.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी