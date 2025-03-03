Lewis Hamilton’s $95,000 MV Agusta F4 RR - All you need to know about Ferrari star’s superbike

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted riding his superbike MV Agusta F4 RR in Monaco after completing the official pre-season testing in Bahrain last week. The British driver is rarely spotted with his superbike out in the world given the amount of travel associated with his life on and off the track.

The seven-time F1 world champion is a motorhead and previously had an enviable collection of cars which included the likes of Pagani Zonda, McLaren P1, Mercedes AMG Project One, along with an array of other Mercedes cars and other supercars and the 1995 F1 McLaren car.

However, as per reports, he decided to sell most of his cars which were worth around $13 million to just keep a Mercedes EQS alongside a Project One. However, throughout, his MV Agusta F4 RR has been a constant.

All about the superbike owned by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton bought his beloved MV Agusta F4 RR in 2017 which was in collaboration with the brand as they introduced the LH44 model which just had 44 bikes available.

The superbike has a power-packed four-cylinder Corsa Corta engine that outputs a whopping 151kW of energy. In a stellar collaboration with the Italian manufacturer, it uses magnesium alloy engine parts and carbon-fiber body sections and is also equipped with race-inspired Pirelli DIABLO™ Supercorsa SP road tires, a feature of the LH44 edition, and it is estimated that it is worth around $95,000.

The Ferrari driver is often spotted riding his superbike in the F1 paddock accompanied by one of his team members at the back. He was most recently seen in the principality enjoying his downtime while his bike was parked outside a building.

When Mercedes team boss recalled getting a gift from the British driver

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recalled that he was gifted the MV Agusta F4 RR by Lewis Hamilton when the latter was visiting the Austrian at his house for dinner.

While appearing in an episode of Armchair Expert, Wolff recalled:

"So one day it rings at the door and we are having scheduled dinner with Lewis in Monaco. So he knows Susie [Wolff] for a long time. They race cars. So he comes for dinner. He rings at the door and says, 'Come down, please.' And I'm saying, 'No, come up, we're up here.' [He says] 'No, no, there's really something I'd like to show you.'

So [Susie and I] are going down and he's there with his bike and it's an MV Agusta, Lewis Hamilton edition. 'You know, you've done so many great things, and you and I together, and I've never given you a gift. So I want to give you the number one of a 44 edition.'"

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff ended their professional relationship at the end of the 2024 season after the Brit left Mercedes for Ferrari.

