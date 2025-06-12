Lewis Hamilton's family: All about the driver's siblings and parents Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is arguably the greatest F1 driver in the sport's history, having achieved remarkable records over his close to two-decade-long career at the pinnacle of motorsport. The British driver was of humble means, born to Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier, and had a stellar junior career.

After joining McLaren's driver academy in the late 90s, he made a name for himself in the junior categories of the sport before moving to the senior team in 2007. In his first year with the British team, he went toe-to-toe with his new teammate and reigning two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

He ultimately finished tied on points with Alonso at the end of the season and missed out on the title by a point to Kimi Raikkonen. However, he achieved his dreams a year later after dramatically winning his maiden title.

After leaving McLaren at the end of the 2012 season to join Mercedes, Hamilton's career went into overdrive as he became the dominant force at the German team. Between 2014 and 2021, he won six drivers' titles and finished runner-up twice to Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

He recently joined Ferrari in 2025 to mark the beginning of another noteworthy chapter in his illustrious career. Throughout his career in F1, Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed the biggest moments with his family by his side.

All about Lewis Hamilton's siblings and parents

Lewis Hamilton was born to Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier in 1985, but his parents separated when the former was just two years old.

Despite growing up in a disrupted home, both his parents maintained a positive relationship and prioritized Hamilton's dreams. Lewis's father, Anthony, did four jobs to keep his son's aspirations to become a racing driver alive while his mother and stepmother, Linda, also helped in every possible manner.

Anthony Hamilton continued to be involved in his son's career even after reaching F1 as he acted as his manager until 2011, when the then McLaren driver decided to cut him loose from his role. Despite some friction, the duo reconciled, with Anthony Hamilton continuing to travel across the world to support his son in F1.

Carmen Larbalestier, on the other hand, stayed away from the spotlight but was present to be part of her son's biggest moments, such as his title victory in 2017 and getting the knighthood in 2021.

Despite being the only child of his parents, Lewis Hamilton has a half-brother from his father's second marriage named Nicholas, who is also a racing driver. Nicholas Hamilton races in the British Tour Car series and suffers from cerebral palsy, and finished his highest 24th in the 2023 season.

He also has two half-sisters from his mother's relationship with Raymond Lockhart, named Samantha and Nicole Lockhart. However, there is not much information regarding his two sisters, but one of them is the mother of two kids named Willow and Kaiden.

