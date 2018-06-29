Lewis Hamilton's top 3 wins in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the reigning Formula 1 World Champion and a driver for Mercedes since 2013. The English driver has won 65 races to date, scored 75 Pole Positions and won four championships in Motorsport's biggest stage.

Hamilton's F1 prowess are spectacular in many ways. He ranks second all-time in wins (behind Michael Schumacher's huge 91 victories). Hamilton holds the record for most Pole Positions in history with his 75 (and counting). In addition to that, his four championships rank third all-time, tied with German Sebastian Vettel and Frenchman Alain Prost, and behind Juan Manuel Fangio's five, and Schumacher's seven.

Regarding race victories, Hamilton has won at least one Grand Prix in each of his twelve seasons in the pinnacle of Motorsport, and only one year he could not earn more than one GP. The Briton's most significant amount of victories in one year was eleven, during his first championship run with Mercedes in 2014 (his second title overall after his 2008 crown with McLaren-Mercedes).

Hamilton's streak of 12 seasons with at least a victory ranks second all-time, behind Schumacher's fifteen between 1992 and 2006.

Out of Hamilton's 65 wins in F1, let's rank the best three in the Briton's career so far.

#3 2007 Canadian Grand Prix / McLaren-Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Grand Prix Of Canada

The 2007 Formula 1 season was Hamilton's debut year in the sport with McLaren. After starting the season with five consecutive podiums, but no victories, the sweet moment arrived for the English driver in Montreal, Canada.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the reigning two-time World Champion at that time, was Hamilton's teammate, and the Spanish Maestro started the Canadian GP weekend firmly, dominating both practice sessions on Friday.

Hamilton and Alonso were tied in the top of the World Drivers' Championship up to that point with 38 points each.

The 22-year-old Hamilton turned the weekend around on Saturday when he led the third practice session by more than four tenths and went on to dominate in the qualifying to claim pole, with a four-tenths gap over his teammate.

On Sunday, the race was the most eventful Grand Prix of the season, with Alonso repeatedly making mistakes in the first corner of the circuit, and the crash suffered by BMW-Sauber's Polish driver Robert Kubica.

BMW Sauber driver, Robert Kubica of Pola...

Hamilton cruised to victory in a race where the race director deployed the Safety Car in four different occasions, six cars retired due to crashes, two due to mechanical failures and two disqualified drivers.

With his victory, Hamilton led the championship for the first time in his Formula 1 career; however, his sweet year didn't end in the best possible way, after many issues in the last two races of the year saw him gave up his championship lead to Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen who eventually won the title in a thriller finale.