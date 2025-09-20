Lewis Hamilton targets first Ferrari podium in F1 Azerbaijan GP despite unfavourable starting position

Lewis Hamilton feels a top-three finish at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP remains a realistic goal despite qualifying only 12th. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the session, the Ferrari driver was optimistic about capitalising on opportunities if the race proves as chaotic as qualifying.

The qualifying session in Baku lasted more than two hours, with six red flags disrupting proceedings amid tricky weather and track conditions. With the circuit’s long straights and strategic variance often shaping results, Hamilton believes Sunday’s race could present plenty of chances to climb through the field.

Starting two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton was hindered by the lack of an extra set of medium tyres, though he showed strong pace in Friday practice, topping FP2 in what was one of his most competitive outings of the year. Despite the Q2 exit, the seven-time world champion is confident Ferrari’s straight-line speed and race-day strategy could provide the platform for a podium charge.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he was optimistic about the race if it turned out to be as dramatic as the qualifying and offered overtaking opportunities, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I mean it's a great race this one. So I'm really hoping that my pace was decent on ending P2, race pace, we were quickest and so I'm really hoping tomorrow that we've got decent pace. We've got good straight line speed, we should hopefully be able to fight higher and so much can happen here with safety cars as well. So strategy can really come into play. So I'm just going to come into it as optimistically as possible and I'm still going to try and get into the top three, that's been my goal all week.”

Hamilton has fond memories of the circuit, as he had won the 2018 Azerbaijan GP while driving for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton explains the reasons behind his positivity despite an underwhelming qualifying result in Baku

Lewis Hamilton believes the pace shown in Friday’s second practice session was encouraging enough to remain upbeat despite a disappointing qualifying result. Unlike his mood after setbacks in Hungary and other recent weekends, the Briton struck a notably positive tone ahead of Sunday’s race. Even when reminded by journalists that starting in the midfield pack can be a tight and risky scenario, the seven-time world champion insisted he was determined to carve a way forward, relying on both Ferrari’s potential and his own willpower.

Asked about his positive mood despite the underwhelming result, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Yes, FP2 has been my best P2 in the whole year. So I was really feeling positive and I know exactly all the places that have gone wrong in the background. And so that's the positive, so we know exactly where those are. And I know now what to do with the force to make sure that doesn't happen. I implemented in those in the heat at the moment in qualifying is not so easy but at least some of them. There's lots we can take internally to improve.

Reminded that the mid-field pack can be about survival and can have a lot of incidents, he replied:

“Definitely. Definitely. But where there's a will there’s a way.”

Contrasting sharply with his mood in Hungary, where he questioned Ferrari’s driver direction, Lewis Hamilton is targeting a podium in Baku despite starting 12th on the grid. Determined to prove a point, the Briton believes that with the right strategy, he could have everything to play for and become a force to reckon with in the race. Ferrari’s competitive pace in FP2, particularly their straight-line speed, offered encouragement, the British champion’s most promising session of the season since his performance in China earlier in the year.

Lewis Hamilton currently sits sixth in the championship with 117 points, while Charles Leclerc holds 163. The seven-time world champion is yet to claim a podium or a victory in 2025, with his only highlight so far being a sprint race win in China. Ferrari, meanwhile, are second in the Constructors’ Championship, although McLaren are expected to wrap up the title with a podium finish this weekend.

The Scuderia’s position is under pressure, with Mercedes trailing by just 20 points in third, and Red Bull a further 21 points behind in fourth.

