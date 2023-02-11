Lewis Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel: Top 6 overtakes

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are arguably two of the best talents of their generation. The two drivers fought against each other in the junior categories and in careers that spanned more than a decade. More often than not, they butted heads and smashed tire walls against each other.

Vettel has called time on his career while Hamilton continues to march on in his quest for an 8th world title. However, before we look forward to the Brit's pursuit of the 8th world title, it's always nice to sit back and take a look at the past.

In this feature, we're taking a look at six of the best overtakes involving these two drivers. The factors that we have taken into consideration when selecting these specific instances are the context, the danger involved, and the significance of these overtakes. So without further ado, let's jump straight to them.

#1 Sebastian Vettel (2008 F1 Brazilian GP)

The 2008 F1 season is a true reminder to anyone that thought Sebastian Vettel could only do a great job at the front of the grid. In 2008, Vettel drove a Torro Rosso and was pulling results out of the hat like it was nobody's business. The race in Brazil that season is often remembered for Lewis Hamilton's last-lap triumph.

However, just before that triumphant last-lap overtake over Timo Glock, Hamilton was primarily forced out of title contention by Vettel who overtook the McLaren driver.

@F1 @LewisHamilton



Both drivers finished behind Vettel

Both drivers finished behind Vettel

Drivers who finished 3rd are the former champions (kimi and Hamilton)

The mixed conditions had not been Hamilton's friend at the time and Vettel in his Torro Rosso made his way past the title contender like he was nobody. Not many could have predicted this was just the start of a decade-long tussle.

#2 Lewis Hamilton (2012 F1 US GP)

Not many people remember that both these drivers had quite a few back-and-forth battles even before Lews joined Mercedes and romped to the front of the grid. In what was the inaugural race for COTA (the F1 track in Austin), both Lewis and Vettel battled long and hard for the race lead.

2012 US GP VETTEL POLE LAP ONBOARD

In the end, it all came down to a miscreant backmarker making a difference. Vettel was acing the car placement throughout the race before the long straight but the backmarker meant Lewis was able to close up and pass the German on the straight using DRS. It was a stunning back-and-forth battle where Lewis ultimately prevailed.

#3 Lewis Hamilton (2017 F1 Belgian GP)

The race in Spa featured Hamilton being hounded by Vettel all race but the straight-line speed advantage of the Mercedes always kept the German at bay. It was obvious throughout the race that both drivers were neck and neck in terms of pace and it will come down to either driver's ability to defend/attack on a safety car restart.

#F1 #BelgianGP



On this day 3 years ago, Lewis Hamilton edged Sebastian Vettel to victory in the 2017 Belgian GP. This is Mercedes' last win in Spa to date.

This was exactly what happened. During the race's only SC restart, Vettel was right on the tail of the Mercedes. The two drivers went through Eau Rouge with Vettel trying to use Hamilton's slipstream to overtake him. But the Mercedes driver will marginally take his foot off the pedal forcing Vettel to back off ever so slightly.

As a result, Vettel's momentum broke and he could not pull off the overtake at the end of the Kemmel straight.

Disclaimer: We know this wasn't an overtake but a true work of genius from Lewis deserves to be on the list

#4 Sebastian Vettel (2018 F1 Austrian GP)

The 2018 season saw both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel embroiled in a title battle. The race in Austria saw Ferrari struggling to keep up with both Mercedes and Red Bull. However, in what was a strategic disaster, pitting Lewis Hamilton early during a virtual safety car period compromised his race.

Not only that, he wasn't leading the race anymore and had rejoined just ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel, after spending the entire weekend hounded by the prospect of forfeiting points to Hamilton, now had the opportunity to attack his nemesis.

Attack he did, as a visibly rattled Lewis Hamilton found it hard to nail the first heavy braking point of the lap. On one such occasion, Vettel snatched the opportunity to line his Ferrari perfectly alongside and jumped Lewis under braking.

#5 Sebastian Vettel (2018 F1 Belgian GP)

In 2017, a lot was made of Lewis Hamilton's wits when he held off Sebastian Vettel on the restart at the same track. Vettel, on the other hand, argued that Ferrari lacked the top speed to overtake the Mercedes on the straight and the overtake was never truly on.

The 2018 F1 season saw both drivers at the same venue and in a somewhat similar situation. This time around, though, none of the tricks from Lewis Hamilton worked as Sebastian Vettel, this time equipped with a more powerful engine, was able to blast past Hamilton in a move that decided the race winner.

#6 Lewis Hamilton (2018 F1 Russian GP)

By the end of the 2018 F1 season, Mercedes had gained an upper hand over Ferrari in terms of performance. This could not have been more evident than Hamilton's overtake over Vettel in Sochi.

Sebastian Vettel triggered the undercut and got the jump on Lewis at the first pitstop in a move that should have meant an advantage for the Ferrari driver in the battle.

However, in a move that underlined the superiority of the Mercedes package, Lewis got alongside Vettel at the first braking point. Then, in what was a spectacular move around the outside of the loop, the Mercedes driver used the car's stability under braking and his spectacular car control to book end the rivalry that season.

