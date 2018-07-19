Magnussen trolls Alonso over radio rants

Ever since Fernando Alonso returned to McLaren in 2015, one constant thing has been his famous rants over the radio to his race engineer and crew during race weekends. The car frustrated him to no ends.

No driver is as vocal as Alonso and one of his rivals, Kevin Magnussen had the most brutal analogy for the Spaniard’s antics. The Dane angered Alonso a couple of times with his actions on track during the British GP weekend.

When asked about it by Autosport, Magnussen replied, “He does complain a lot on the radio. But, I mean, we see it in other sports as well.”

“Even great athletes like Neymar and stuff, they exaggerate a bit.”

The comment followed after the Brazilian superstar came under a lot of fire on social media following his over-enthusiastic antics during the recently concluded World Cup whenever he was tackled.

Alonso had urged the stewards to look at Magnussen’s infractions during the weekend, but the FIA deemed it to be all well and good. His team boss, Guenther Steiner, chose to go with what the stewards said.

“The stewards didn’t react, the race director didn’t react at all, so I don’t need to comment on that one,” said the American boss. “For sure Alonso is doing his job, he is one of the best drivers and very good in all aspects.”

“He has been doing it a long time, he knows which button to push, so he tried. He is trying to get the most for himself and it didn’t work two weekends ago,” he added.

After the two Haas drivers came together during the race, there were reports that the relationship between the duo was not in a good place. But Magnussen revealed that they had moved past it.

“I’m not going to sit here and do the blame game. I don’t think there’s any reason for that. We move on and the situation is pretty clear- we have a good car and we don’t want to waste points.”

“So what happened is not to be repeated hopefully,” he signed off.