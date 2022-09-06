"Our car is very efficient"- Max Verstappen opens up about Red Bull's strengths in 2022 F1 season

During the post-race press conference of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen revealed that he is confident about the car after he clinched victory in his home race. Just a week ago, during the Belgian Grand Prix, he revealed that since Zandvoort is a high-downforce circuit, the race could turn away from their hands. But that ultimately wasn't the case.

When asked if the car has any weaknesses, he revealed that the Red Bull is very efficient this season as most tracks do not require a very high amount of downforce.

"I think if you look at the whole season, of course, you have more tracks with kind of medium downforce levels and I think our car is very efficient."

Max Verstappen has been dominating this season with his unmatched skills and racecraft. Even a penalty that saw him start from the back of the grid in Belgium had no effect on his result as he finished the race with maximum points. It was an astonishing feat as he also did it with a 17-second lead.

Max Verstappen believes Monza could be easy for the team

The Red Bull RB18 has had a strong pace advantage on straightlines. This is evident in how the car has been performing best on circuits with relatively less downforce.

While the Ferraris are virtually the only ones capable of holding a candle to the Austrian outfit, the Italians' poor strategies and mistakes have caused them dearly so far. The Scuderia need to improve if they are to keep up with a confident Verstappen, who said:

"I think we're all looking forward to Monza."

Max Verstappen has given an absolutely fierce performance so far. Only mechanical issues have been able to keep him off the podium. He has four consecutive wins after finishing in P2 in Austria. This performance has given him a whopping 109-point lead over Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

There is a very positive chance of him winning the drivers' championship again this year. Meanwhile, Red Bull, with 511 points, are almost certain to win the constructors' championship after a very long wait.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

