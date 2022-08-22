Max Verstappen 'has everything it takes to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1,' says former driver 

Max Verstappen has everything it takes to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1. That is according to former McLaren driver Pedro De La Rosa. Talking to RacingNews365.com, the Spaniard was questioned about what he felt was the ceiling of the Red Bull driver. He replied by saying:

"I think Max has everything it takes to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1. He has all the qualities, that's for sure. Only time will tell which teams he will drive for and how competitive those teams will be in the next 10 years. But Max has everything it takes to become the best."

The Spaniard further elaborated his point by saying, that although there are some exceptional talents on the grid. Drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and George Russell are all high level but Max Verstappen is at a level above all of them. He said:

"I think he is the best driver at the moment. But let's not forget Hamilton, [Fernando] Alonso and Leclerc and I also have a lot of respect for drivers like [Lando] Norris, [George] Russell or [Carlos] Sainz, who are at a high level. If I had to choose a driver who is peaking and reaching his highest level right now, it would be Max."

Max Verstappen is in a championship battle this season against Charles Leclerc. But due to Ferrari's shortcomings, the Red Bull driver has an 80 point advantage already. When questioned about what he felt was the difference between the two drivers, De la Rosa pointed out that Max is much more in control of things. The Spaniard said:

"I think they are comparable in terms of raw speed. They are very fast, especially over a lap and on top of that they are very clever. The biggest difference is that Max is much more in control."

Max Verstappen is in control in all conditions

Elaborating on his point, the former McLaren driver said that Max Verstappen does not make mistakes these days irrespective of what the conditions are.

"He really doesn't make any mistakes, and I don't even mean a spin or a crash. But how often do you see him lock a wheel? No matter the conditions, Max is in control. Whether it's raining or dry, whether it's free practice or the race."

According to De La Rosa, earlier in his career, Max Verstappen was prone to errors and paid for it. Comparing the past to the current situation, the driver has been relatively flawless. He added:

In the past, Max already went to the limit in free practice and then he also made the occasional mistake with a spin or a crash. But when was the last time you saw him lock a wheel? That he drove a flat spot? He is so in control. Max is fantastic to watch. He is smart, aggressive and fast. Max is all in one."

Max Verstappen holds an 80 point advantage in the championship over Charles Leclerc with nine races left. The Red Bull driver is clearly the runaway favorite for the title at this stage of the season.

