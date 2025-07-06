Max Verstappen makes his feelings known about Nico Hulkenberg getting a first F1 podium

Max Verstappen was delighted to see Nico Hulkenberg secure a podium finish at the 2025 British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 6. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Dutchman praised the German’s talent and felt he had always been a strong contender in Formula 1.

Hulkenberg, who was once considered a possible teammate to Verstappen in 2021 following his impressive performances as a COVID substitute, has long been admired by the Red Bull driver. Hulkenberg ended his wait for the maiden podium by an impressive P3 finish at Silverstone. Verstappen made his way to congratulate Hulkenberg after the race, a heartfelt gesture that underscored his admiration for the German’s long-awaited podium triumph.

Starting last on the grid, Hulkenberg produced a remarkable drive to finish third, ahead of both Ferrari and Red Bull cars. Verstappen, reflecting on the achievement, said he was genuinely happy to see Hulkenberg finally secure a podium, given how many times the opportunity had previously eluded him.

The four-time world champion also claimed it is a special moment for the 37-year-old driver, who has always been a strong performer and deserved it. Expressing his first thoughts on Hulkenberg’s podium, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah fantastic. I'm really happy for him. Yeah, it was very nice to see because I guess when you’re F1 for such a long time and you’ve not been on the podium, being so close a few times. I think this is pretty special for him.”

Asked by Sportskeeda how a podium after a long time for Hulkenberg affects a driver’s confidence levels, Max Verstappen said:

“For Nico I think, he’s quite relaxed in that sense right. He knows what he can do, he’s shown that also in the past before Formula 1 and in Formula 1. Yeah for whatever reason, it didn’t work out up until now. So for sure you’ll take it and will be very happy. But I think he knows anyway how good he is, a podium does not suddenly say you are suddenly a lot better. It’s just really nice for him to at least be on an F1 podium.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen, the pole sitter at Silverstone, finished the 2025 British GP in fifth position.

Max Verstappen was surprised by Oscar Piastri being penalised for a safety car infringement

Max Verstappen shared his surprise reaction after Oscar Piastri received a ten-second penalty for a safety car infringement during the British GP. He questioned the stewards’ decision and wondered why the incident was penalised when similar situations in the past involving other drivers went unpunished. Verstappen felt the incident was no different from George Russell’s in Canada, which did not result in a penalty, yet the stewards ruled differently this time.

Piastri had slowed under the safety car, forcing Verstappen to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The ten-second penalty cost the Australian a potential win, and he had to settle for second place behind his teammate Lando Norris. Verstappen claimed his team informed him of the penalty after the race, and said he found it strange that the 24-year-old had become the first driver to be penalised for such an infringement.

Asked if he knew about Piastri’s penalty and his thoughts on it, Max Verstappen said:

"I only found out after the race that he got one. No one told me during the race. You know the thing is that it happened to me now a few times, you know this kind of a scenario. I just find it strange that and suddenly now Oscar is the first one to receive ten seconds for it.”

Asked if the incident was any different from Russell’s in Canada, he replied:

“To the stewards, yes.”

Max Verstappen eventually finished the race in fifth. He dropped down to tenth after spinning out from second place following Piastri’s glitched safety car restart. Despite the missed victory, the McLaren driver remains in the lead of the driver’s championship, although his advantage over Lando Norris has reduced to eight points, down from 15 before the British GP.

On the other hand, the reigning champion remains in third place, but the gap between him and the McLaren drivers has widened significantly.

