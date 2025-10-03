Max Verstappen outlines expectations for the highly abrasive F1 Singapore GP track surface

Max Verstappen believed that it was difficult to predict whether the progress made on the RB21 would translate into performance at the Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the Marina Bay weekend, the Dutchman admitted that the high-downforce nature of the circuit, combined with its heat and humidity, could present a stern challenge.

Ad

Even during Red Bull’s most dominant seasons, 2022, 2023, and 2024, the Singapore street circuit has proved to be an Achilles' heel. The abrasive track surface, coupled with the demanding layout and conditions, has traditionally exposed weaknesses in the car. Before 2022, however, Red Bull had often been strong at Marina Bay. After introducing a floor upgrade in Monza, the team sees Singapore as a key litmus test of whether its development path is delivering.

Ad

Trending

Verstappen noted that the last two venues featured low-degradation, low-downforce layouts that suited the RB21, making tire and car management easier. He acknowledged that the car was naturally more efficient in low-downforce trim. Recalling 2024, he noted that although he finished second in Singapore, the gap to Lando Norris and McLaren was still substantial. Looking ahead, Verstappen expected Red Bull to be stronger than they were in Hungary or Zandvoort, but conceded that it remained uncertain how far the car’s issues had truly been resolved.

Ad

When asked by Sportskeeda what he learnt from the progress made in the last two races and if it applied to Singapore, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah, I mean, the two last races have been low downforce for his low degradation. I think here, you, it's a lot harder on the tires and high downforce. I'm not so sure that our car is the best at the high downforce setting.

Ad

"I think it's always a bit better when you go to lower downforce, which just seems more efficient. So, yeah, we have to wait and see. I mean, last year we were second, but quite a mile off, you know, trying to win the race. So hopefully we'll be just more competitive. And I honestly don't know what that means for us this weekend, we just have to wait.”

Ad

Asked if it will be an improvement from Hungary, which was the last high downforce track where they suffered, Verstappen replied:

“In Zandvoort it was high downforce, high deg [degradation], we were not particularly strong there. So I hope it's not gonna be like that. But I do think with how we run the car, that it will be a bit better, but I don't know how much better.”

Ad

Max Verstappen believes the title campaign will be a race-by-race approach

Max Verstappen said that his approach to the 2025 title fight was to take each race as it comes, rather than making predictions. The Dutchman acknowledged that Red Bull might be stronger at some circuits while McLaren could hold the upper hand at others.

Currently trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by 69 points with seven rounds remaining, Max Verstappen admitted that the gap was significant. While the four-time world champion has reignited his campaign with recent victories, he stressed that the focus remains on maximizing every weekend rather than looking too far ahead.

Ad

Asked what it felt like to be painted as an outside player in the 2025 title race, Max Verstappen said:

“Well, for my side, honestly, I do see it as a race by race thing, 69 points is still a lot. Especially if you look at how the season it's gone so far, McLaren has been incredibly dominant that doesn't suddenly change. So for me, yeah, I'm not too stressed about anything. I'm just enjoying what I'm doing in a F1 and outside of it, having fun.

Ad

"And yeah, I'm just trying to do the best I can every single time that I jump in the car. Some tracks naturally will be a bit better for us, some probably a bit worse. Maybe this one a bit worse. If we win it we win it great, if we don't, we don't. Life goes on. It's not there. I don't know, I'm just not too distressed about anything.”

Ad

Although Max Verstappen has downplayed his chances in the 2025 title fight, Red Bull’s recent step forward with the RB21 has raised concerns at McLaren. The Papaya squad has been wary of the car’s improvements, and the dominant margin of Verstappen’s victory in Baku only reinforced their suspicions.

Team principal Andrea Stella was clear that the reigning champion remains a major threat in the championship battle. He even suggested that Red Bull could prove strong at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, a circuit that has historically exposed their weaknesses.

In the standings, Max Verstappen sits 69 points adrift of title leader Oscar Piastri and 44 points behind Lando Norris, underscoring both the challenge ahead and the tightening pressure on McLaren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More